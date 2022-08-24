A Pod of Their Own: Fourth Annual Dollars For Dingers Fundraiser

It’s that time of year again, Amazin’ Avenue community! It is time for A Pod of Their Own’s fourth annual Dollars For Dingers fundraiser! As always, all proceeds will go to the National Domestic Violence Hotline (@ndvh), a cause A Pod of Their Own cares about deeply.

Each year we ask that our listeners pledge money for every dinger the Mets hit in the final month of the season. There is also a section for bonus pledges if you would like to add an extra incentive. Last year, we had bonuses for dingers from our favorite players, grand slams, strikeouts, manager ejections, lost earrings, shirtless walk-offs, and Busch Lites. Be as creative as you want. The only limit is your imagination! If you are interested in making a pledge add your name (first names or nicknames are fine), contact info (social media handles or emails are fine), and pledge amount to this Google doc and we will keep track of the tally. It is never too late to get involved; you can make a pledge any time before the end of the month-long fundraiser!

It is also not limited to the Mets or the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Your donation could be based on how many dingers another team hits or the money could go to a local women’s shelter of your choosing.

We will also be raising funds for the National Domestic Violence Hotline via an in-person raffle event. This year we are overjoyed to announce that Dollars 4 Dingers has returned to Citi Field. Our raffle event will be held Saturday, September 17th at 4:00pm at EBBS at Citi Field.

We will have a ton of fun prizes to raffle off the day of the event which will wrap up before first pitch of that evening’s Mets game against the Pirates—which is the Gary Cohen bobblehead giveaway, by the way! So, if you have tickets to the game, do not fear; you won’t miss a single pitch! But, you are also free to stick around at EBBS and watch the game with your fellow Mets fans after the event.

Over the past three years we have raised over $25,000 for charity and we hope to make Dollars for Dingers 2022 the biggest year yet! We greatly appreciate the overwhelming support for Dollars For Dingers this community gives us every year. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.

LFGM and let’s hit some dingers!