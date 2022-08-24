Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Yankees 4-2 for the second straight game on Tuesday night. Their offense left many men on base, while Aaron Judge hit a towering home run for the Yankees. It marked the end of a brutal stretch of 27 games in 26 days, in which the Mets went 18-9.

Jacob deGrom will start on Thursday against the Rockies.

Despite Pete Alonso’s two hits last night, he had a rough game all around. Some questionable baserunning help contributed to the Mets loss last night writes Mark Sanchez.

Garrett Richards cleared waivers and is now a free agent. He could see interest from the Mets, which would reunite him with his former GM, Billy Eppler.

Pedro Martinez has a hard time seeing Jacob deGrom leaving the Mets, even if he does end up opting out of his contract.

Eduardo Escobar could be the backup shortstop this weekend in his return off the IL, which would allow Brett Baty to remain on the roster.

Buck Showalter said Daniel Vogelbach is dealing with some soreness in his hamstring.

Showalter is also looking forward to the implementation of an automated strikezone.

You can view the teams for Old Timers’ Day here.

Max Scherzer wants the ball as often as possible come October, and the Mets are preparing for that now.

Around the National League East

The Braves continued to never lose, beating the Pirates 6-1, and they are now just two games back of the Mets in the NL East.

Nick Maton’s walk-off single pushed the Phillies past the Reds.

Erick Fedde returned from the IL for the Nationals, but they still fell to the Mariners 4-2.

Pablo Lopez pitched well as the Marlins topped the A’s 5-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke to the media and apologized for his PED suspension. Tatis also said he will undergo shoulder surgery.

Arte Moreno announced he will explore a sale for the Angels.

Justin Verlander threw six no hit innings against the Twins last night, as he continued his remarkable bounceback season from Tommy John surgery.

Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.

Giancarlo Stanton will return for the Yankees on Thursday against the A’s.

Steven Matz welcomed his first child on Sunday.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1975, the Mets were no-hit by the Giants.