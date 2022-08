Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/24/22: Late inning magic

*All results from games played on August 23, 2022

SYRACUSE 9, WORCHESTER 8 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Josh Hejka has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets sent left-handed pitcher Sam Clay outright to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 8, REDDING 6 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Wilson on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 20, 2022.

ROSTER ALERT: Center fielder Jake Mangum has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Justin Courtney has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

BROOKLYN 7, JERSEY SHORE 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Franklin Sanchez has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Juan Loyo has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the Syracuse Mets.

PALM BEACH 7, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Brooklyn Cyclones sent shortstop Branden Fryman on a rehab assignment to the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Joander Suarez has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop D’Andre Smith has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.

FCL MARLINS 8, FCL METS 3 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Right fielder Robert Hendrick has been assigned to the DSL Mets 1 from the DSL Mets 2.

Star of the Night

Keyshawn Askew

Goat of the Night

Tony Dibrell