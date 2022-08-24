MLB releases 2023 schedule, Mets begin on March 30 in Miami

The current MLB season is still going strong, but the league today announced the full schedule for the 2023 campaign. This will be the most unique and balanced schedule to date, as all 30 teams will play each other over the course of the 162-game season. Each team will play their division opponents 52 times (13 each), along with 64 games against non-divisional league opponents, and 46 interleague games.

As for the Mets, their schedule begins in Miami against the Marlins on Thursday, March 30. Following a four-game set against the Marlins and three with the Brewers, they arrive at Citi Field for the home opener on Thursday, April 6 against Miami. They will embark on their first west coast swing later in the month, as they will face off with the Athletics, the Dodgers, and the Giants.

June, which has so often been a nightmarish month for New York, should be equally grueling next year, as they face a number of teams in this year’s postseason picture, including the Jays, the Braves, the Yankees, the Cardinals, the and Astros. Like this season, the Mets will enjoy two long homestands in August/September—one featuring the Cubs, the Braves, and the Pirates, and one featuring the Angels, the Rangers, and the Mariners.

The league will break for the All Star game, which will be in Seattle, on July 11 next season. The regular season will conclude on October 1, with the playoffs likely set to begin a couple of days later for those participating in the Wild Card round.