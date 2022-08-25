Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/25/22: What’s a save?

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 24, 2022

WORCESTER 6, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Two first inning home runs gave the Mets an early lead, but Mike Montgomery and Locke St. John combined to cough up six runs in the three middle innings that cost Syracuse the game. The pitching wasn’t entirely to blame as a Gosuke Katoh error made two of those runs unearned. In terms of major league relevant performances, Mark Vientos had a pair of hits, while Travis Jankowski had one hit and a steal. In slightly less relevant performances, Dominic Smith had two singles while Travis Blankenhorn had one of the aforementioned first inning home runs.

READING 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Binghamton had this one in the bag but blew it in the ninth. Nick Meyer had what should have been the game winning RBI in the sixth with an RBI bunt single that put the Rumble Ponies up 3-2. Justin Courtney preserved that lead for two innings, but a Luke Ritter error lead to two unearned runs and a walkoff loss.

BROOKLYN 5, JERSEY SHORE 4 / 10 (BOX)

This was an exciting contest in the late innings. Brooklyn took the lead in the ninth on a solo homer from Stanley Consuegra, but Daison Acosta blew the save in the bottom half. Matt Rudick then drove in a run in the top of the tenth before Acosta again took a crack at securing the win. After a strikeout, he walked the bases loaded with one out only to secure another strikeout and induce a ground out to end the game. Shervyen Newton also went deep in the win, while Alex Ramirez had one hit and a pair of strikeouts.

ST. LUCIE METS 5, PALM BEACH 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie out hit the Cardinals and built a four run lead in the middle innings, but Jordan Geber was left in one inning too long and Joshua Cornielly couldn’t hold the lead after that stumble. Recent draftee D’Andre Smith had the best offensive day, tripling as part of two performance with a walk. Geber, meanwhile, didn’t allow a run for the first six innings, then coughed up three without recording an out in the seventh.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Stanley Consuegra

Goat of the Night

Luke Ritter