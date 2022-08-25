Meet the Mets

The Mets enjoyed a much-needed off day but still lost ground in the standings to the Braves.

The Mets 2023 season will open on March 30 in Miami and end on October 1 at home against the Phillies.

Edwin Díaz has helped “Narco” go viral and now Timmy Trumpet will be at Citi Field to throw out the first pitch and hopefully play the trumpet live.

The Mets did not improve their bullpen by much at the trade deadline but is what they have enough to get them through the playoffs?

Some reinforcements could be on the way with both Drew Smith and Tommy Hunter close to returning from injuries.

The team has gotten very little production from their catchers and currently have no clear starter as the season winds down.

After his magical debut, Brett Baty has hit a bit of a slump and is trying to work his way out of it.

Mets legend Mookie Wilson has opened a BBQ catering business with his brothers.

Around the National League East

The Braves refused to lose yet again and finished off a sweep of the Pirates with a 14-2 win.

The Marlins were unable to finish a sweep of the Athletics as they dropped the series finale with a 3-2 loss.

The Phillies defeated the Reds by a final score of 7-5 in Philadelphia.

The Nationals defeated the Mariners in dramatic fashion. Washington will be calling up prospect Cade Cavalli to make a start for them.

Around Major League Baseball

In 2023 all 30 major league teams will have to play each other for the first time in MLB history.

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger looks nothing like the player that won the 2019 MVP so what happened to the burgeoning star?

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz recorded the hardest hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single.

Mariners rookie George Kirby set a new record by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game.

In a new report about the Astros cheating scandal, GM Jeff Luhnow reportedly deleted phone data to hide information from MLB investigators.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episdoe of A Pod of Their Own, Kate Feldman of the Daily News was on to discuss the new A League of Their Own streaming series.

This Date in Mets History

Today would have been Pedro Feliciano’s 46th birthday. The beloved Met died in November due to a genetic heart condition.