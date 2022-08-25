Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 109: Panic City Mass Transit

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets took three of four from division rival Philadelphia over the weekend, and lost two in a row to local rival Yankees this week. On paper, this isn’t reason for panic, but the Braves just keep winning, and so the Mets are down to a very thin 1.5 game margin lead in the NL East. Brian and Chris try to remain calm, and do so by hyping up Old Timer’s Day.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Psychedlic Porn Crumpets - High Visceral Part 1

Brian’s Music Pick:

Prince - Around the World in a Day

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.