Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/26/22: Return of the Churve

*All results from games played on Thursday August 25, 2022

WORCESTER 9, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

This was a game to forget for virtually all of the Syracuse roster. They amassed just four singles in the loss, with their only run coming in the bottom of the ninth on a Nick Dini single when the game was well out of reach. They struck out 14 times as a team, as their offense was completely handcuffed by the Worcester pitching staff.

Harol Gonzalez had a rough go of it surrendering six runs in four innings. Sam Clay and Bryce Montes de Oca combined for three scoreless innings, and Phillip Diehl followed in Gonzalez’s footsteps by struggling in the eighth and ninth.

BINGHAMTON 7, READING 3 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies and the Fightin Phils traded runs in the early going, with Reading jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, only for Binghamton to get them both back with a two run home run off the bat of Luke Ritter. Binghamton went ahead 3-2 in the fifth, by way of a Jeremy Vasquez single, but a solo shot in the bottom of the frame tied it.

Binghamton broke the game open in the sixth, scoring four in the frame. Ritter drove in two more with a two RBI single, and a two run homer by Brandon McIlwain capped off the scoring, which proved to be more than enough for the Binghamton bullpen.

BROOKLYN 8, JERSEY SHORE 5 (BOX)

Brooklyn’s offense was humming, with every starter outside of William Lugo notching a hit, and four starters notching two. They scored in every inning sans the first, fourth, and ninth, including a four spot in the second to put themselves out ahead, a lead they would never relinquish. Perhaps the biggest note — despite top five organizational prospect Alex Ramirez going 3-5 with two doubles, something you always love to see — is Eduardo Escobar getting two hits and playing shortstop in his rehab assignment, which is perhaps a good sign for Brett Baty’s roster spot in the short term.

Christian Scott had a strong first three innings but faded in the fourth, surrendering three runs in the frame before getting pulled for a Brooklyn bullpen that did more than enough to stave off Jersey Shore.

PALM BEACH 11, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

While it is hard to take away a ton of positives from an 11-5 loss — outside of D’Andre Smith and Omar De Los Santos having good games, the offense was mostly stagnant — it is important to note the opener for today’s loss.

Jose Lucchesi made another appearance since coming back after Tommy John surgery last year, which is something you absolutely love to see. He was consistently throwing his fastball at 90-91 MPH, which is right in line with his career norms. His patented Chruve was also doing its thing, as he tossed a scoreless frame in the first, striking out two.

The rest of the game was largely forgettable, with Tyler Stuart, Benito Garcia and Layonel Ovalles all getting hit around in the loss.

FCL RAYS 7, FCL METS 4 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Luke Ritter

Goat of the Night

Benito Garcia