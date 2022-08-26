UnforMETable, Episode 93: John Stearns

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past.

A two-sport star at Colorado University, John Stearns was selected in both the MLB and NFL drafts

An athletic catcher, Stearns would be a four time All Star for the perennially poor Mets squads of the late 70s and early 80s His 25 stolen bases in 1978 set a then-record for National League catchers

stearns was also an intense competitor who was involved in several on field altercations. His all out style led to injuries which shortened his playing career, but he remained in the game—-including a memorable coaching stint with the Mets

