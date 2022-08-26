Mets Morning News: deGrom, Alonso get high on the Rockies

Meet the Mets

The Mets opened their four-game series against the Rockies with a win, beating them 3-1 last night at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom was excellent, Pete Alonso hit a no-doubt two-run home run, and Edwin Dīaz was deployed in the eighth inning again to face the Rockies’ better hitters with the Mets holding a relatively narrow lead.

Eduardo Escobar started a rehab assignment by playing shortstop for Brooklyn last night, something avid readers of our daily prospect report will have already noticed today. That appearance hints at a new utility role for the veteran.

Jay Jaffe wrote about the MVP-caliber season that Francisco Lindor is having for the Mets.

Jacob deGrom is in a groove with his slider, and that’s one of several observations in a piece by Will Sammon over at The Athletic about the ace.

SNY had its annual kidcaster in the booth last night, and this time it was the 12-year-old Eddie Kraus from North Bellmore. Kraus said that Mark Canha is his favorite player during his appearance on the air.

Howard Johnson’s grandson is doing well a year after an accident involving a lawnmower.

Around the National League East

The Braves were off. Huzzah! The Marlins and Nationals were off, too, not that anyone particularly noticed.

Aaron Nola threw a shutout as the Phillies beat the lowly Reds with ease. Philadelphia will welcome Bryce Harper back tonight, but they placed Zack Wheeler on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres are highly unlikely to challenge the $340 million Fernando Tatis Jr. contract despite the star’s recent track record with injuries and a suspension for a banned steroid, writes Jon Heyman.

The Yankees officially welcome Giancarlo Stanton back from the injured list and destroyed the A’s in their series opener in Oakland.

Jon Heyman also wrote about the A’s being an embarrassment this year after their fire sale.

The red-hot Albert Pujols gave away his jersey to a young fan.

Speaking of first basemen, Jared Walsh of the Angels hit the 60-day injured list with thoracic outlet syndrome.

And speaking of bad injuries, James Paxton has a grade two tear in his lat, officially ending his season without him having thrown a pitch for the Red Sox.

This Date in Mets History

The Bobby Valentine era began on this date in 1996.