Mets reinstate Tommy Hunter from injured list, option Michael Perez to Syracuse

The Mets have reinstated right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter from the injured list and optioned catcher Michael Perez to Triple-A Syracuse. Since catcher Tomás Nido was reinstated from the injured list a few days ago, the Mets had carried three catchers on their active roster, a rare move in the game these days.

Hunter has only thrown 14.1 innings for the Mets this year, as back surgery last year and some back pain this year have limited his ability to stay on the field. But when he has pitched, the 36-year-old has put together a 2.51 ERA and 4.03 FIP.

Perez had some notable moments in his stint with the Mets, as he notably threw out Ronald Acuña Jr. twice in the Mets’ recent series in Atlanta. In 16 plate appearances with the team, he drove in three runs, but he hit just .143/.250/.143 with a 27 wRC+.