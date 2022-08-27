Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/27/22: Eleven run inning!

*All results from games played on August 26, 2022

WORCESTER 12, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

Check out the seventh inning play-by-play log, it is something else. And like Forest Gump said, “”That’s all I have to say about that.”

BINGHAMTON 3, READING 1 (BOX)

Well, Binghamton won. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t exciting, it probably wasn’t fun, but they did it.

BROOKLYN 7, JERSEY SHORE 5 (BOX)

The Cyclones came out of the gate swinging, plating three in the first, one in the second, and three more in the third. The BlueClaws bullpen took control from that point on, and Jersey Shore slowly chipped away against Luis Moreno and Trey McLoughlin, but the two were able to stave off the late push, extending the Cyclones’ winning streak to four games and keeping them within a half-game of the first place Renegades.

POSTPONED (WET GROUNDS)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jaylen Palmer

Goat of the Night

Josh Walker, R.J. Alvarez, Bryce Montes de Oca, and Michel Otanez