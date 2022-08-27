Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/27/22: Eleven run inning!

*All results from games played on August 26, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (51-70)
WORCESTER 12, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)
Check out the seventh inning play-by-play log, it is something else. And like Forest Gump said, “”That’s all I have to say about that.”
- CF Travis Jankowski: 1-2, 2B, BB
- PR-CF Terrance Gore: 0-1, R, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-3, R, BB, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 0-3, R, BB, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K
- RF Nick Plummer: 0-3, RBI, BB, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-2, RBI, HBP
- C Jose Colina: 0-3, 2 K, HBP
- 2B Deven Marrero: 0-3, R, BB
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, L (0-2), H (1)
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, BS (4)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-30/46-71)
BINGHAMTON 3, READING 1 (BOX)
Well, Binghamton won. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t exciting, it probably wasn’t fun, but they did it.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, 2 BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-5, R, HR (8), 2 RBI, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, 2 K, CS (7)
- 3B Luke Ritter: 2-5, 2B, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 2-5, R, K
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 0-1, 3 BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-3, BB, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, RBI
- RF Zach Ashford: 1-3, BB, K
- RHP Alex Valverde: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, W (2-6)
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, H (2)
- RHP Manuel Alvarez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (30-22/60-58)
BROOKLYN 7, JERSEY SHORE 5 (BOX)
The Cyclones came out of the gate swinging, plating three in the first, one in the second, and three more in the third. The BlueClaws bullpen took control from that point on, and Jersey Shore slowly chipped away against Luis Moreno and Trey McLoughlin, but the two were able to stave off the late push, extending the Cyclones’ winning streak to four games and keeping them within a half-game of the first place Renegades.
- REHAB ALERT DH Eduardo Escobar: 0-3, K
- PH-DH Joe Suozzi: 0-2, K
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-3, 2 BB
- RF Alex Ramirez: 0-3, R, 2 BB
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-4, R, HR (7), 2 RBI, BB, 2 K, E (4)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-5, R, 2 2B
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, R, RBI, K, HBP
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-4, R, 2 K, HBP
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, 2 R, HR (9), 3 RBI, BB, K, SB (22)
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, BLK, 2 HBP, W (2-7)
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, WP, S (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (27-24/67-49)
POSTPONED (WET GROUNDS)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Jaylen Palmer
Goat of the Night
Josh Walker, R.J. Alvarez, Bryce Montes de Oca, and Michel Otanez
