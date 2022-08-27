 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/27/22: Eleven run inning!

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Steve Sypa
/ new
Mark Vientos
Steve Sypa

*All results from games played on August 26, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (51-70)

WORCESTER 12, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

Check out the seventh inning play-by-play log, it is something else. And like Forest Gump said, “”That’s all I have to say about that.”

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-30/46-71)

BINGHAMTON 3, READING 1 (BOX)

Well, Binghamton won. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t exciting, it probably wasn’t fun, but they did it.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (30-22/60-58)

BROOKLYN 7, JERSEY SHORE 5 (BOX)

The Cyclones came out of the gate swinging, plating three in the first, one in the second, and three more in the third. The BlueClaws bullpen took control from that point on, and Jersey Shore slowly chipped away against Luis Moreno and Trey McLoughlin, but the two were able to stave off the late push, extending the Cyclones’ winning streak to four games and keeping them within a half-game of the first place Renegades.

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (27-24/67-49)

POSTPONED (WET GROUNDS)

Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jaylen Palmer

Goat of the Night

Josh Walker, R.J. Alvarez, Bryce Montes de Oca, and Michel Otanez

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...