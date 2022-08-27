Mets retire Willie Mays’ #24

During their festivities for Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field today, the Mets made a big surprise announcement: The team has retired #24 for the legendary Willie Mays.

One of baseball’s inner-circle Hall of Fame players, Mays spent most of the 1972 season and all of the 1973 season as a Met. That marked a return to New York City, the city where his spectacular career began as a member of the New York Giants before they moved to San Francisco.

Before joining the Mets, Mays had been promised by then-owner Joan Payson. But after his retirement and her passing, the number retirement never came to fruition. The 91-year-old Mays wasn’t able to attend the announcement, but he did offer some thoughts on the honor: