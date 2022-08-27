Mets blank Rockies in third-straight win

For the third time in as many nights, the Mets made it very clear that they are playing in a different tier than the Rockies. This time, four Mets pitchers combined to shut out Colorado, and the Mets won the game 3-0 in the end.

David Peterson went six innings, struck out seven, didn’t walk anyone, and gave up just four hits. He now has a 3.21 ERA on the season. Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Adam Ottavino each threw a scoreless inning in relief of Peterson to finish off the shutout.

At the plate, the Mets took the lead immediately, as Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run to start the bottom of the first. That was all the Mets really needed on the night, but it certainly didn’t hurt that Nimmo drove in a run with a double in the second or that Starling Marte plated Nimmo on a double in the seventh.

As Gary Cohen pointed out at the end of the game, the Mets are 36 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1988 season.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: David Peterson, +31.0% WPA

Big Mets loser: Eduardo Escobar, -8.8% WPA

Mets pitchers: +43.6% WPA

Mets hitters: +6.4% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo doubles in a run in the second, +11.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Ryan McMahon singles in the fifth, -4.9% WPA