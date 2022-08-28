Meet the Mets

A leadoff homer from Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets all the offense they would end up needing, as David Peterson and the bullpen shut down the Rockies offense and the Mets came away with a 3-0 victory for their third straight win.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com

As part of their Old-Timers Day festivities, the Mets made the surprise announcement that the organization would officially retire the number 24 in honor of the great Willie Mays, fulfilling Joan Payson’s promise from decades ago.

“I am always surprised when a secret remains a secret in connection with the Mets,” Sandy Alderson said about the Willie Mays number retirement announcement remaining a secret until yesterday’s event.

Steve Cohen garnered a lot of praise for his role in bringing back Old-Timers Day.

Ray Knight in particular spoke about how he felt welcomed by the organization in a way he never did during the Wilpon era.

In the Old-Timers Day game itself, The Miracles beat The Amazins by a final score of 8-1.

“I feel like it’s unfinished business,” Pedro Martínez said during yesterday’s festivities of his own time as a Met. Then he said about the current team, “I just pray to God that those guys do what I couldn’t do.”

The Mets made a number of roster moves prior to yesterday’s game, optioning Yolmer Sánchez and Connor Grey to make room for Eduardo Escobar and David Peterson on the active roster.

Despite Eduardo Escobar’s return from the injured list yesterday, the Mets opted to keep Brett Baty in the major leagues. Escobar’s role will to be primarily to face lefties.

Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to pitch a simulated game tomorrow and is getting close to a rehab assignment.

Francisco Álvarez may miss significant time due to an ankle injury which is currently being evaluated.

Steve Cohen insisted that the team would do everything in its power to keep Jacob deGrom in a Mets uniform beyond this season.

While there are plenty of big names on the roster whom the Mets are counting on to lead them to an NL East title, there are also some under-the-radar figures who will make a big impact on deciding the race.

Pete Alonso remains on-pace to break the Mets’ all-time record for RBIs in a season.

Around the National League East

The Braves led for most of the game, but the Cardinals chipped away until Kenley Jansen came on and blew the save in the ninth, ultimately surrendering a walk-off walk to doom Atlanta to a 6-5 defeat.

The Braves placed reliever Jackson Stephens on the 7-day concussion injured list yesterday after he was struck in the head by a line drive in Friday’s game.

The Phillies once again scored early against the Pirates, and Kyle Gibson and company shut the hapless Pittsburgh offense down to secure a 6-0 victory.

The Phillies activated Brandon Marsh from the injured list yesterday and designated Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

Sandy Alcántara rebounded from a rare rough start by pitching a complete game with ten strikeouts as the Marlins beat the Dodgers 2-1.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Marlins called up lefty Jake Fishman from Triple-A and optioned Bryan Hoeing.

The Reds continued to come out on top over the Nationals in the battle of bad teams, as Washington lost 6-2 for their second straight defeat against Cincinnati.

Federal Baseball reviewed the takeaways from Cade Cavalli’s major league debut on Friday night.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Orr of Baseball Prospectus took a look at the relationship spray angle might have with players and teams outstripping their expected statistics—especially relevant to teams like the Mets who rely less on home runs and more on “hitting it where they ain’t” and have therefore been labeled as “lucky.”

Aroldis Chapman is hitting the injured list due to an unusual injury: an infection from a recent tattoo.

The Red Sox activated Trevor Story from the injured list yesterday.

MLB.com compiled the All-Debut team of players who made their major league debuts this season and quickly made an impact.

Ichiro Suzuki was inducted in the Mariners Hall of Fame and showed that retirement has not made him any less awesome.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane covered the surprise retirement of Willie Mays’ No. 24.

Steve Sypa brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

Frank Viola outdueled Orel Hershiser in a battle of reigning Cy Young winners on this date in 1989.