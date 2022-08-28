Pitchers duel doesn’t go the Mets way as they drop the finale to the Rockies

The Mets were unable to complete the sweep of the Rockies and dropped the finale to the Rockies by a score of 1-0 at Citi Field.

Max Scherzer and Germán Márquez were locked in a pitchers duel and matched zeros until the seventh inning when Scherzer blinked first. Three singles, two of which were the infield variety, loaded the bases with no outs. One sacrifice fly later brought home the Rockies lone run. Scherzer limited the damage and had a stellar outing overall. He pitched seven innings and struck out eleven, dutifully counted on the Scherzer strikeout counter giveaway by Carlos Carrasco.

Unfortunately for the Mets, Márquez was better. He gave up one hit in seven innings and struck out five. Once he was out of the game the Mets did had a chance in the eighth to tie the game when Brett Baty reached second on a wild pitch with one out. But two straight strikeouts by pinch-hitter Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo left him stranded.

Mychal Givens got the ninth inning and managed to help himself when he picked off Randal Grichuk who had doubled. He still put another two runners on after that but pitched out of the inning without giving up any runs.

Other than a Pete Alonso single in the bottom of the inning, the Mets could not bring home a run and were shutout at home against the Rockies.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Purple Row

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Max Scherzer, +16.9% WPA

Big Mets loser: Brandon Nimmo, -15.0% WPA

Mets pitchers: +24.3% WPA

Mets hitters: -74.3% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso single in ninth

Teh sux0rest play: Randal Grichuk single in seventh