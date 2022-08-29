Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/29/22: Brooklyn by three touchdowns

*All results from games played on August 28, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (52-71)
WORCESTER 7, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
It was a bullpen game for Syracuse, and things didn’t go particularly poorly, especially since the offense showed up. The Mets plated four runs off of former Mets prospect (for all of ten seconds) Josh Winckowski and then one more off of reliever Josh German. Still, they fell just short.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 2-5, R
- DH Dominic Smith: 0-4, BB
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-5, 3 K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-3, BB, K
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-1, R, BB, SB (7)
- PR-LF Terrance Gore: 1-2, R, RBI, SB (9)
- RF Khalil Lee: 1-3, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB (11)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-3, RBI, BB
- SS JT Riddle: 0-4
- C Nick Dini: 2-4, 2 R, HR (7), RBI, K, E (7)
- RHP Josh Hejka: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, WP, 2 HBP, L (0-1)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Trey Cobb: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-30/48-71)
BINGHAMTON 7, READING 4 (BOX)
Binghamton had a pretty tight margin for most of the game, first having a 3-0 lead, then a 3-2 lead, then a 5-2, and finally a 5-4 lead, but some late, ninth inning defensive miscues on Reading’s part gave them some insurance. Catcher Vito Friscia made a throwing error that allowed Ronny Mauricio to score and second baseman Kevin Vicuna made a fielding error that allowed Luke Ritter to score, the pair getting on base via walk and HBP, respectively.
- CF Jake Mangum: 0-4, R, BB, SB (7)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SB (17)
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-4, 2 R, HBP, SB (6)
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 1-4, BB
- C Nick Meyer: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 2-5
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-3, 2 BB, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3, K, HBP
- RHP Tony Dibrell: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Antonio Santos: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, H (3)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, H (2)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, S (3)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (32-22/62-58)
BROOKLYN 18, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)
The Cyclones were looking to complete their series sweep of the BlueClaws, but things started out poorly as Keyshawn Askew lost the strike zone in the bottom of the first, walked the bases loaded, and needed 30 pitches to record just two outs, prompting Luis Rivera to pull him from the game. Nate Lavender navigated out of the inning without Jersey Shore scoring, and then Brooklyn went to work, scoring three runs in the second, four in the third, three more in the fourth, seven in the fifth, and one more in the ninth. Suffice to say, the Cyclones completed the sweep.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB (15)
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-1, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-5, 2 R, BB
- 2B Jose Peroza: 0-2, R, BB, K
- PH-2B Gregory Guerrero: 0-2, RBI, 2 K, HBP
- RF-CF Stanley Consuegra: 2-5, 3 R, HR (5), 3 RBI, HBP
- DH Jose Mena: 1-2, 2 R, BB
- PH-DH Juan Loyo: 0-2, R, BB, K
- 3B William Lugo: 4-6, 4 R, HR (3), 4 RBI, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 3-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- C Matt O’Neill: 2-5, R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, E (2)
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, W (2-1)
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, S (2)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (27-26/67-51)
CANCELLED (RAIN)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
William Lugo
Goat of the Night
Josh Hejka
