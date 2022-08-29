Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/29/22: Brooklyn by three touchdowns

*All results from games played on August 28, 2022

WORCESTER 7, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

It was a bullpen game for Syracuse, and things didn’t go particularly poorly, especially since the offense showed up. The Mets plated four runs off of former Mets prospect (for all of ten seconds) Josh Winckowski and then one more off of reliever Josh German. Still, they fell just short.

BINGHAMTON 7, READING 4 (BOX)

Binghamton had a pretty tight margin for most of the game, first having a 3-0 lead, then a 3-2 lead, then a 5-2, and finally a 5-4 lead, but some late, ninth inning defensive miscues on Reading’s part gave them some insurance. Catcher Vito Friscia made a throwing error that allowed Ronny Mauricio to score and second baseman Kevin Vicuna made a fielding error that allowed Luke Ritter to score, the pair getting on base via walk and HBP, respectively.

BROOKLYN 18, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

The Cyclones were looking to complete their series sweep of the BlueClaws, but things started out poorly as Keyshawn Askew lost the strike zone in the bottom of the first, walked the bases loaded, and needed 30 pitches to record just two outs, prompting Luis Rivera to pull him from the game. Nate Lavender navigated out of the inning without Jersey Shore scoring, and then Brooklyn went to work, scoring three runs in the second, four in the third, three more in the fourth, seven in the fifth, and one more in the ninth. Suffice to say, the Cyclones completed the sweep.

CANCELLED (RAIN)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

William Lugo

Goat of the Night

Josh Hejka