Mets Morning News: Stagnation

In perhaps their most lifeless effort of the season, the Mets swung wet noodles and wasted the brilliant start of a damp and pacing Max Scherzer in their 1-0 loss to Colorado.

Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt, and Jacob deGrom will take the mound for the Mets in their upcoming series against the dreaded Dodgers.

If the Mets win the World Series, there is a very good chance that Buck Showalter dyes his hair to celebrate.

Drew Smith threw a 15-pitch bullpen today and hopes to make his way back onto the Mets’ roster in about three weeks.

On the surface, Old Timers’ Day was a fun day of memories and a game, but deeper it was almost a ceremonial burial of the dead and gone Wilpon Era.

Almost sixty years out from his last trip to a major league mound, Steve Dillon was more than happy to be Mets fans’ new favorite old timer this past weekend.

When the New York Sports Media Machine was cranked to life this weekend, it hacked out a take pointing the finger at Francisco Lindor for recent failures.

Okay, the Mets losing on Sunday is bad, but when you take a step back and look at Max Scherzer thriving all the way to 112 pitches, its not all bad news.

Top prospect Francisco Alvarez injured his ankle to some extent, but the severity and timeline won’t be known for sure until tests and imaging are done later in the week.

On Sunday Night Baseball, the Cardinals countered the Braves’ three-run comeback with an immediate four-spot as they sent Atlanta packing in a 6-3 loss.

With that loss, the Mets and Braves officially lost on the same day for the first time since July 17th.

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers made quick and easy work of the Marlins on their way to an 8-1 victory in Miami.

Patrick Corbin actually got a win as the Nationals held the Reds back in a 3-2 win at home.

The Pirates handed Noah Syndergaard his first loss as a member of the Phillies in their 3-2 win in the Pennsylvania-themed finale.

In a step towards finally unionizing the minor leagues, the MLBPA sent authorization cards to minor leaguers to demonstrate ample support for carrying out the plan.

Honolulu Little League won the Little League World Series for the second time ever and fourth time for any team from Hawaii.

Initially acquired to be the Padres’ weapon in the bullpen during the playoff push, Josh Hader is doing his best to keep San Diego out of October baseball.

The finest 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps card known to exist fetched a record-setting $12.6M at an auction over the weekend.

Pitchers Adrian Sampson and Justin Steele are the latest players not able to make the trip up north as the Cubs placed them on the restricted list.

AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander left Sunday’s start with calf discomfort after three shutout innings.

On Sunday the Athletics honored their 2002 “Moneyball” team in a pre-game ceremony on the field.

Just because they’re safely in first place doesn’t mean the Yankees don’t have some pressing questions that need to be answered before the season reaches its end.

Noah Syndergaard turns 30 today and I know we all love him very much.

Our beautiful Thomas Henderson argued that not only is retiring Willie Mays’ number a good thing, it’s the exact thing the Mets exist to do.