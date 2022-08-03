Meet the Mets

Jacob deGrom made his long awaited return to a major league mound on Tuesday and it did not disappoint, as he pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six batters. However, in typical Mets fashion when deGrom pitches, they only scored one run, while the bullpen gave up four on a day where the team did not land that much additional relief help. Chris Bassitt will make the start this afternoon in the rubber game of the three-game series.

After the game, deGrom said he was experiencing more nerves than usual prior to taking the mound. deGrom also said he plans to pitch on Sunday in the final game of the series against the Braves.

The trade deadline came and went yesterday evening at 6 P.M., and the Mets walked away with two players, acquiring Darin Ruf from the Giants in exchange for J.D. Davis and prospects, as well as reliever Mychal Givens from the Cubs.

While the Mets did improve their team over the last 10 days, it still felt like a little bit of an underwhelming trade deadline. GM Billy Eppler said he came away satisfied from the deadline due to not “making an impulse decision for marginal gains”.

Eppler also said the team was close to acquiring a catcher on Monday night before it drifted apart and that Francisco Alvarez is not quite ready to contribute at the major league level. Though it does remain possible Alvarez is called up at some point this season.

In regards to not trading for a left handed reliever, Eppler said the team is confident in getting Joely Rodriguez back to where he was earlier in the season.

Buck Showalter was pleased with the addition of Darin Ruf.

Trevor May is expected to be activated off the injured list ahead of today’s game.

Joel Sherman writes that the Mets have to hope that mimicking what the Braves did in 2021 is good enough for their postseason chances. David Lennon says the Mets’ focus on the future will not help them at all during their 2022 season.

Tim Britton writes the conservative approach the Mets took at the deadline failed to meet the moment.

J.D. Davis said it was bittersweet to be traded away from the Mets.

Edwin Diaz was named NL Reliever of the Month for July.

Howie Rose paid tribute to the late Vin Scully. You can watch an interview Gary Cohen did with Scully a couple of years ago here.

Around the National League East

The biggest trade yesterday was the Juan Soto blockbuster, as the Nationals traded him and Josh Bell away to the San Diego Padres.

The Braves acquired Raisel Iglesias from the Angels, adding to their bullpen.

Noah Syndergaard is back in the NL East, now as a member of the Phillies. He was traded by the Angels to Philadelphia in exchange for Mickey Moniak. The Phillies also added help to their bullpen, getting David Robertson from the Cubs.

The Phillies also DFA’d Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera.

In an important NL East matchup, the Braves crushed the Phillies 13-1.

The Marlins fell to the Reds despite Braxton Garrett’s 11 strikeouts.

Don Mattingly said he is “non-committal” about returning to manage the Marlins in 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

The world lost a baseball icon late Tuesday night, as legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94.

Scully’s work spans across many generations, and produced some of the most memorable calls in sports history. Clayton Kershaw said when you think of the Dodgers, everything starts with Scully.

Whit Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Blue Jays.

The Yankees traded away Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader while the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the Yankees.

The Tigers traded Michael Fulmer to the Twins.

In addition to Juan Soto, the Padres also traded for Brandon Drury from the Reds.

Eric Hosmer is now on the Red Sox after he vetoed being a part of the Padres trade to the Nationals.

This Date in Mets History

Beloved broadcaster Bob Murphy passed away on this date in 2004.