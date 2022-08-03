Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 106: Given(s) the Fans a Ruf Deadline

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

Jacob deGrom came back tonight. The Mets’ seven-game winning streak came to an end tonight. That’s bad. The Mets acquired some bullpen help and some bats for the bench. That’s good. The Mets didn’t do enough. That’s bad.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Post Animal - When I Think of You in a Castle

Brian’s Music Pick:

Violent Femmes - Hallowed Ground

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.