Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/3/22: Mauricio magic

*All results from games played on August 2, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 13, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets struck in the top of the first inning of last nights game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, when Kramer Robertson scored on a passed ball. The game got out of hand quickly from there, with Lehigh Valley scoring two in the bottom half of the inning, six in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth, and four in the eighth to take a 13-1 lead into the ninth. To their credit, the Mets rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth, but ultimate were defeated by the IronPigs 13-6.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets activated catcher Nick Dini from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets activated left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets placed right-handed pitcher Eric Orze on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 1, 2022.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets recalled second baseman Kramer Robertson from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets optioned left-handed pitcher Sam Clay to the Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 14, SOMERSET 9 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got on the board in the top of the second inning of last night’s game against the Somerset Patriots, when Zach Ashford scored on a fielding error. Ashford scored later in the inning on Wyatt Young’s third homer of the year. Somerset tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, and took the lead in the bottom of the third. Binghamton tied the game in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single from Johneshwy Fargas. Somerset immediately took the lead back, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fifth, and scored another two in the bottom of the sixth. With the game headed into the seventh inning, the Rumble Ponies began working their way back. Ronny Mauricio scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh, and Nick Meyer drove home a second run later in the inning. Down 8-6 heading into the top of the ninth, the Rumble Ponies rallied their way to five runs in the inning on an RBI single from Johneswy Fargas, an RBI double from Luke Ritter, and an RBI single from Wyatt Young to take an 9-8 lead. Somerset tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, and the game headed to extras. Ronny Mauricio hit a three-run homer in the top of the tenth, and the Rumble Ponies added insurance runs on a fielding error and an RBI single from Zach Ashford. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held on to win from there, defeating the Somerset Patriots 14-9.

WINSTON-SALEM 4, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones fell behind in the top of the first inning of last night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash. The Dash scored a run in the top of the first inning on a throwing error by Jose Mena. The Cyclones remained behind 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when Jose Mena double homed Nic Gaddis to tie it at 1-1. The Dash took the lead back in the top of the sixth, when Luis Moreno gave up a pair of solo homers. The Dash added a run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 4-1. Stanley Consuegra singled home a run in the bottom of the ninth, but the Brooklyn Cyclones ultimately were defeated by the Winston-Salem Dash 4-2.

ST. LUCIE 4, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the top of the fourth inning of yesterday’s game against the Daytona Tortugas, when Kyle Wilson gave up a two-run homer. St. Lucie cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Raul Beracierta. The Mets rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth on a pair of RBI singles from Omar De Los Santos and Justin Guerrera and an RBI double from Carlos Dominguez. The St. Lucie Mets ultimately held on to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 4-2.

ROSTER ALERT: The Brooklyn Cyclones sent right-handed pitcher Kyle Wilson on a rehab assignment to the St. Lucie Mets.

FCL MARLINS 2, FCL METS 1 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

Yennsy Diaz