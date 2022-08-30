Meet the Mets

The Mets were off last night after taking three of four from the Rockies. New York welcome the Dodgers to Citi Field for a three-game set featuring the teams that finished first and second in MLB’s Power Rankings for the week.

This series with the juggernaut Dodgers will have big NL East implications for the Mets.

Steve Cohen has already delivered in his quest to restore Mets’ pride.

Max and Erika Scherzer will welcome their fourth child next year. Congratulations to the Scherzers!

Fresh off his appearance at Old Timers’ Day, Bartolo Colon announced he will officially retire from professional baseball after one more season of winter league.

Tim Britton focused on the close nature of the NL East race, among other things, in This Week in Mets.

Around the National League East

The Marlins fell 3-2 to the Dodgers.

The Phillies were pummeled 13-7 by the Diamondbacks.

Braves mascot Blooper terrorized children during what was supposed to be a fun game with kids at halftime of the Falcons’ preseason game.

Around Major League Baseball

David Schoenfield compared Aaron Judge’s and Shohei Ohtani’s different MVP cases.

Joel Sherman made the case that Judge should win out in this year’s MVP race.

MLBPA officially announced that they have launched a campaign to unionize Minor League Players. They sent out unionization cards to players as a first step in the process.

Tony Clark sent out an email to player agents shortly after midnight.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers shared an announcement following the news that MLBPA will welcome Minor League Players.

MLB.com examined one potential impact September call-up for each team.

Mookie Betts and Nathaniel Lowe were named NL and AL Players of the Week, respectively.

The Dodgers scratched Tony Gonsolin from his start yesterday, and placed him on the IL with a right forearm strain. Michael Grove started in his place.

The Cardinals walloped the Reds 13-4. In the victory, Albert Pujols homered off the 450th different pitcher in his career.

The Blue Jays walked off the Cubs 5-4 in 11 innings.

The Twins doubled up the Red Sox 4-2.

The Brewers beat the Pirates 7-5.

Aaron Judge hit home run number 50 on the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Yankees lost 4-3 to the Angels.

The Padres won 6-5 against the Giants.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week!

On Episode 185 of From Complex to Queens, the crew celebrated past Mets’ minor leaguers.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, the Mets exploded for 17 and 21 hits against the Astros. Six of those hits and six of those runs were courtesy of Edgardo Alfonzo, who became the first Met to collect six hits in a game.