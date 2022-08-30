Amazin’ Avenue Audio Meets True Blue LA: The Don Zimmer of it All

Ahead of the Mets/Dodgers series that begins this evening, True Blue LA site manager/podcaster Eric Stephen and Amazin’ Avenue deputy site manager/podcaster Brian Salvatore got together to discuss the upcoming series, their teams respective 2022s thus far, the way that both franchises handle their history and, of course, the imminent arrival of Timmy Trumpet. Plus, Eric takes a joke that Brian said about Wade Boggs and proceeds to break his brain with some astonishing trivia.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Make sure to follow the sites on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue and @TrueBlueLA), as well as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap) and Eric (@ericstephen).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.