The Mets had a disappointing one-run loss on Tuesday night to kick off their series against the Dodgers. Taijuan Walker pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs, all of which came during a difficult third inning. In the seventh inning, Joely Rodriguez gave up the fourth Dodgers run, as the Mets fell 4-3 despite home runs from Starling Marte and Mark Canha.

Timmy Trumpet was at Citi Field on Tuesday, and produced a great in-game interview with Steve Gelbs. Timmy Trumpet also said he is looking forward to seeing Díaz entering the game to ‘Narco’ in the World Series.

He will also be at Citi Field tonight, as he looks to play Narco live when Díaz enters the game.

Francisco Lindor, who was at Arthur Ashe stadium on Monday night to watch Serena Williams, has a deep appreciation for tennis. The Mets shortstop said he got goosebumps watching her play.

James McCann and his wife Jessica surprised their hometown Little League team with some brand new equipment.

Former Met Jake Reed got the save for the Dodger last night, and the relief pitcher said it was an emotional moment for him.

Around the National League East

Aaron Nola allowed 8 earned runs as the Phillies lost to the Diamondbacks 12-2.

In the first game of their series against the Rockies, the Braves lost 3-2 to stay three games back of the Mets.

In a battle of Florida teams, the Rays came out on top against the Marlins.

The Nationals got crushed by the A’s, losing 10-6.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge hit his 51st home run of the season as the Yankees beat the Angels.

Justin Verlander was placed on the IL with a right calf injury while the Rays scratched starter Shane McClanahan following his pregame bullpen.

Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Mets.

Joey Gallo is having a more enjoyable time as a member of the Dodgers.

