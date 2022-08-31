 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/31/22: TOO MUCH RAIN

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Steve Sypa
MLB: New York Mets at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

*All results from games played on August 30, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (52-71)

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent second baseman Yolmer Sanchez outright to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Center fielder Jake Mangum has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-30/48-71)

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Josh Hejka has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (33-22/63-58)

BROOKLYN 2, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Justin Guerrera has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (27-27/67-52)

JUPITER 4, ST. LUCIE 3 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated left-handed pitcher Javier Atencio from the 7-day injured list.

Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Mena

Goat of the Night

D’Andre Smith

