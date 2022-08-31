Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/31/22: TOO MUCH RAIN

*All results from games played on August 30, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (52-71)
NO GAME (RAIN)
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent second baseman Yolmer Sanchez outright to the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Center fielder Jake Mangum has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-30/48-71)
NO GAME (RAIN)
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Josh Hejka has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (33-22/63-58)
BROOKLYN 2, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-4, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-3, BB, E (4)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-4, R, 2B
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-4, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- DH Jose Mena: 2-3, 2 2B, RBI
- PR-DH Jaylen Palmer: 0-0
- 3B William Lugo: 0-3, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-2, BB
- RHP Junior Santos: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W (7-12)
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, H (6)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (8)
ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Justin Guerrera has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (27-27/67-52)
JUPITER 4, ST. LUCIE 3 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 2-4, R, BB, SB (68), CS (14)
- C Kevin Parada: 1-3, RBI, BB, CS (1)
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, 2 BB
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4, 3 K, E (1)
- CF Tanner Murphy: 1-4, 3B
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 1-4, R, HR (2), RBI, 2 K
- DH Branden Fryman: 0-3, R, BB, 3 K, SB (1)
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Paul Gervase: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- LHP Joey Lucchesi: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated left-handed pitcher Javier Atencio from the 7-day injured list.
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Loading comments...