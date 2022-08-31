Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/31/22: TOO MUCH RAIN

*All results from games played on August 30, 2022

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent second baseman Yolmer Sanchez outright to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Center fielder Jake Mangum has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Josh Hejka has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

BROOKLYN 2, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Justin Guerrera has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

JUPITER 4, ST. LUCIE 3 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated left-handed pitcher Javier Atencio from the 7-day injured list.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Mena

Goat of the Night

D’Andre Smith