Mets place Brett Baty on IL with UCL tear in right thumb

Prior to tonight’s game against the Dodgers, the Mets revealed that Bretty Baty has suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb. The Mets placed Baty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29, and he will undergo surgery on Thursday. Given the typical five-week recovery timeline , he will likely miss the remainder of the regular season, though he could still be in play for October.

Baty suffered the injury making a play at third base against the Rockies. He missed last night’s game against Los Angeles but was available to run if needed. Baty, who was ranked as the Number 2 prospect in the Mets’ farm system by MLB Pipeline, made his big league debut earlier this month and has appeared in 11 games for New York. In 38 at-bats, he is slashing .184/.244/.342 with two home runs.

In the short term, the team is calling up outfielder Terrence Gore to take his place on the roster. In the long-term, Eduardo Escobar, who recently returned from his own IL stint, will once again man the hot corner full time. Luis Guillorme, who has not played since August 14 after sustaining a groin injury, will begin a rehab assignment this Sunday if he continues progressing.

The news comes soon after Francisco Álvarez, the top prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, sustained a right ankle injury that puts the remainder of his 2022 season in jeopardy.