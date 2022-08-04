 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/4/22: Dominant Diaz

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
Syracuse Mets v Lehigh Valley IronPigs Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 3, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (45-56)

LEHIGH VALLEY 6, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

This game was a parade of mediocre pitching performances and poor offense. All that really matters is that Francisco Alvarez homered again and now has a 119 wRC+ and a .822 OPS at Triple-A. It’s getting close to time to call him up.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-19/37-60)

BINGHAMTON 6, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)

An ugly defensive gave for Binghamton, but a win is a win. No one hitter had a particularly excellent day, and two of the Binghamton runs scored without RBIs. On the mound, Jesus Vargas tosses six scoreless innings in a piggy-back start.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (18-14/48-50)

WINSTON-SALEM 8, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Two hits, thirteen strikeouts, eight runs allowed, and a shutout loss. Yeah that’s about it for this one.

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (17-15/57-40)

ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)

The good news; Joel Diaz had arguably his best professional outing, striking out six in six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and a walk. Calvin Ziegler also returned to the mound after missing more than six weeks with biceps tendonitis. The bad news; Ziegler left the game without completing an inning, walking three. Hopefully this is just some rust and not evidence that he’s still hurt.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed CF Tanner Murphy on the 7-day injured list.

Complex: FCL Mets (24-15)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Joel Diaz

Goat of the Night

Cam Opp

