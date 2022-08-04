Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/4/22: Dominant Diaz

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 3, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (45-56)
LEHIGH VALLEY 6, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)
This game was a parade of mediocre pitching performances and poor offense. All that really matters is that Francisco Alvarez homered again and now has a 119 wRC+ and a .822 OPS at Triple-A. It’s getting close to time to call him up.
- 3B Tzu-Wei Lin: 1-4, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, R, HR (4), RBI, K
- 1B Daniel Palka: 0-2, 2 K
- 2B JT Riddle: 0-1, BB
- DH Nick Dini: 1-4, 2 K
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-4, 2 K
- 2B-1B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 1-3, 2B, K
- SS Deven Marrero: 0-3
- CF Terrance Gore: 0-3, 3 K
- RHP Trevor Cahill: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- LHP Locke St. John: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-19/37-60)
BINGHAMTON 6, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)
An ugly defensive gave for Binghamton, but a win is a win. No one hitter had a particularly excellent day, and two of the Binghamton runs scored without RBIs. On the mound, Jesus Vargas tosses six scoreless innings in a piggy-back start.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, R, BB
- C Nick Meyer: 1-5, R, RBI, E (8), CS (1)
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 E (13)
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, RBI, K, E (21)
- DH Luke Ritter: 1-4, RBI, BB, 3 K, CS (2)
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, BB
- CF Zach Ashford: 1-5, 2B
- RF Cody Bohanek: 0-3, R, BB, K
- LF Matt Winaker: 1-3, R, BB, K, CS (1)
- RHP Alex Valverde: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (1-8)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (18-14/48-50)
WINSTON-SALEM 8, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)
Two hits, thirteen strikeouts, eight runs allowed, and a shutout loss. Yeah that’s about it for this one.
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 0-2, 2 BB, K, SB (10)
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, 4 K
- DH Nic Gaddis: 0-4, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-4, 2B
- C Jose Mena: 0-4, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, K, E (11)
- RHP Oscar Rojas: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Cam Opp: 1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, L (1-3)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (17-15/57-40)
ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)
The good news; Joel Diaz had arguably his best professional outing, striking out six in six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and a walk. Calvin Ziegler also returned to the mound after missing more than six weeks with biceps tendonitis. The bad news; Ziegler left the game without completing an inning, walking three. Hopefully this is just some rust and not evidence that he’s still hurt.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, RBI, 2 SB (53)
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K, E (12)
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, R, BB, 3 K
- DH Warren Saunders: 0-3, K
- PH-DH Karell Paz: 1-1, 3B, 3 RBI
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, BB, K
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF Raul Beracierta: 0-4, K
- C Brady Smith: 1-3, R, 2B
- RHP Calvin Ziegler: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joel Diaz: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed CF Tanner Murphy on the 7-day injured list.
Complex: FCL Mets (24-15)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Joel Diaz
Goat of the Night
Cam Opp
Loading comments...