Mets activate James McCann from injured list, option Patrick Mazeika

The Mets have activated catcher James McCann from the injured list and optioned fellow catcher Patrick Mazeika to Triple-A Syracuse. McCann is set to make his return to the lineup a little less than a month after he hit the injured list with an oblique injury.

Considering the injury, McCann’s return came rather quickly. In total, however, McCann has made just 92 plate appearances for the Mets this year, and he’s hit an abysmal .183/.250/.293 with a 60 wRC+ in that time. If he were to continue to produce at that level as a hitter, that’s still an upgrade from Mazeika’s 45 wRC+.

The Mets did not make any improvements behind the plate at the trade deadline, and while McCann seems incredibly unlikely to regain his 2019-20 form as a hitter, he and Tomás Nido figure to be the Mets’ top two catchers the rest of the way this year—barring a Francisco Álvarez call-up.