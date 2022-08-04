Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/4/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Tyler Naquin - LF
- Luis Guillorme - 3B
- James McCann - C
Carlos Carrasco - RHP
Braves lineup
- Ronald Acuna - RF
- Dansby Swanson - SS
- Matt Olson - 1B
- Austin Riley - 3B
- Eddie Rosario - LF
- Travis d’Arnaud - C
- Marcell Ozuna - DH
- Orlando Arcia - 2B
- Michael Harris - CF
Kyle Wright - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, 92.7 WQBU (Spanish)
