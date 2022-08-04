 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/4/22

A crucial five-game series with the Braves begins tonight.

By Michael Drago
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Tyler Naquin - LF
  8. Luis Guillorme - 3B
  9. James McCann - C

Carlos Carrasco - RHP

Braves lineup

  1. Ronald Acuna - RF
  2. Dansby Swanson - SS
  3. Matt Olson - 1B
  4. Austin Riley - 3B
  5. Eddie Rosario - LF
  6. Travis d’Arnaud - C
  7. Marcell Ozuna - DH
  8. Orlando Arcia - 2B
  9. Michael Harris - CF

Kyle Wright - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, 92.7 WQBU (Spanish)

