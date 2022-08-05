This Week in Mets Quotes: Max says the Mets are a good team, deGrom was nervous

Your 2022 New York Mets: We’re a good team.

Max Scherzer's evaluation of the Mets: "We're a good team. We know that.... It doesn't mean anything yet. It's just now getting started." pic.twitter.com/TYoMGfftRu — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 2, 2022

Canha also thinks the Mets are good.

“We still have got two months to play here. Keep doing what we’re doing. We’re playing good baseball.” -Mark Canha [New York Post]

The Return of the King

“It’s what I expect of [deGrom] and I think that’s reasonable of me to expect that of him. He’s the greatest pitcher, arguably, of our generation.” -Jeremy Hefner [MLB]

“I definitely had some nerves early on, but it’s been a year since I’ve been out there — a year-plus. It was definitely exciting to be back out there.” -Jacob deGrom [MLB]

“I don’t really know how to describe it. When he’s on the mound, it’s always a comforting feeling, because he has the ability just to completely shut down a lineup.” -Jeremy Hefner [MLB]

“I haven’t been around as much as I would have liked. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.” -Jacob deGrom [MLB]

Lindor with a candid response to facing Steve Cishek after he hit him his last at-bat.

“Today, he hit [Starling] Marte and I was saying, ‘Please don’t hit me’. The first pitch was inside … I was scared. But thank God, I was able to put a good swing [on the third pitch], and the ball went out.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

/s/ But he’s only batting .263.

“I was very happy because I made it through the at-bat and, secondly, I helped the team.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

Just generally good life advice as well.

“This group stays in reality real well. They don’t seem to get caught up in some of the things that are out there, and rightfully so. But when you are playing well you are going to have that type of focus on you a little bit.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

Love the Mets? Love the Mets.

“It gets pretty difficult for the teams when me and Nimmo are doing what we do and we’re on fire. Getting on base and being able to steal a base, it kind of eases the pressure for the next guy to be able to drive us in. It makes it real difficult for the other teams.” -Starling Marte [New York Post]

Alcantara threw a complete game shutout his next start.

“These are big games for us and facing Alcantara, what a great pitcher, we have a lot of respect for him, but when we were able to match punch for punch I really felt like this game was one we really needed to try to take at all costs because when you can get to a guy like that it means a lot.” -Brandon Nimmo [New York Post]

Feels good, man.

“It’s always good to hit home runs.” -Daniel Vogelbach [MLB]

Has a Quote before having an at-bat.

“It’s taking advantage of the opportunities you get. It’s really important — especially if you’re getting two or three at-bats at the beginning of the game, or one or two at the end of the game — to be ready to go.” -Darin Ruf [MLB]

Congratulations to Carlos Carrasco.

“I have been doing this a long time and getting 100 wins means a lot. Even more of it, getting it with a special group like this, going out there every day to play hard for us. I couldn’t do it without them.” -Carlos Carrasco [New York Post]

Changing things up from earlier this year would be good.

“Fastball’s always going to be a big part of what I do. I am going to pitch a little more.” -Trevor May [The Athletic]

Delightful piece on how annoying it is to catch Chris Bassitt.

“[Bassitt] shook him off four times (on) the first pitch of the game. I started charting and we got up to like 88 shakes. That’s just Chris.” -Oakland pitching coach Scott Emerson [The Athletic]

“For the most part, there’s four-pitch starters. We have a seven-pitch starter. Luckily, we convinced him to go to PitchCom. Otherwise, we’d have fingers everywhere.” -Patrick Mazeika [The Athletic]

“‘When I shake, I may be shaking to go right back to the pitch you just called.’ A lot of times, he’s shaking just out of habit. It could be him shaking to another pitch, it could be him shaking just to get the hitter to step out of the box. -James McCann [The Athletic]

Buck on if he’s worried about Mychal Givens’ ruff first outing.

“He’s going to be good for us.” -Buck Showalter [The Athletic]

Hefner on if he’s worried about Joely Rodríguez’ ruff season.

“It’s a Catch-22 a little bit because that creates a ton of deception but is also prone to throwing balls. Strikeouts are up, chase is up, his first-strike percentage is at a career high. He’s doing a lot of things that would suggest it’s going to turn around.” -Jeremy Hefner [The Athletic]

If the bullpen vouches for him, then who am I to disagree?

“He’s definitely the best at managing a bullpen out of everyone. You know what he likes, you know who he likes in certain situations, based off of rest, based off of usage. I don’t want to say he’s easy to follow and give everybody the trade secrets, but if you’re down there you’re pretty comfortable knowing when you’re going to get into a game.” -Tommy Hunter [The Athletic]

“He’s an old-school manager that knows how to get the best out of each and every player and how to put everybody in the best opportunity to be successful. He instills in us to be big-leaguers. You take accountability for your actions, you take accountability for being out there and being a baseball player. Go get your job done. He takes accountability for everybody to do their job.” -Mychal Givens [The Athletic]

Excuse me, but “proactive” and “paradigm”? Aren’t these just buzzwords that dumb people use to sound important? Not that I’m accusing you of anything like that. [pause] I’m fired, aren’t I?

Billy Eppler: "Undisciplined thinking can lead to years of mediocrity."



Eppler said he came away satisfied with keeping top prospects and refraining from making an "impulse decision for marginal gains." — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 2, 2022

Mets Tweets of the Week

Buck Showalter says he is “a big chick-flick guy.” He liked The Devil Wears Prada, didn’t like How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days and highly recommends The Bridges of Madison County. “Bring a big box of tissues. You’ll thank me.” — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) July 31, 2022

Buck Showalter, tongue-in-cheek, on Edwin Díaz falling one pitch shy of an immaculate inning last night:



"He's a failure. He's on the trade block." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 30, 2022

Showalter on Jacob deGrom’s imminent return: “Another pinch-running option.”



(He clarified that he would not use deGrom as a pinch-runner.) — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 31, 2022

SiteBot FacePalm of the Week

“We won’t even be in first place in another two weeks. We need to stop mentioning “World Series” when we talk about this team. The teams we’d need to beat all improved significantly in the last few days, we did not.” -Brooklyn2002