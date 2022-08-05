Mets Morning News: Throwing down the trumpets

Meet the Mets

The Mets opened their five-game series against the Braves at Citi Field with an emphatic win, as they took a 5-0 lead early and ultimately won 6-4. Edwin Díaz recorded a six-out save, and no matter what happens over the rest of the four games in the series, the Mets will wake up on Monday morning in first place in the National League East.

When Díaz entered the game, his signature entrance song wasn’t playing as per usual, but he had it in his head as he made his way in from the bullpen.

Tyler Naquin, who joined the Mets shortly before the trade deadline, hit two home runs in his Citi Field debut as a Met and unsurprisingly found that very enjoyable.

The Mets held a moment of silence for the legendary Vin Scully, playing his call of the iconic Mookie Wilson/Bill Buckner moment in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

While he didn’t factor into the game much at the plate and didn’t have his best defensive game, it’s worth noting that James McCann returned to the Mets, having been activated from the injured list for the series opener.

Speaking of catchers, Billy Eppler made an appearance on WFAN, and when asked about potentially calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez, the general manager said that will not be happening in the “immediate future.”

Brandon Nimmo is the Mets’ 2022 Heart and Hustle award winner and one of thirty nominees for the overall award, which will be announced in November.

A big reason for the Mets’ success this year—and their chances of maintaining it—has been the thriving Francisco Lindor, writes David Lennon.

Dominic Smith began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse last night and went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks.

If power rankings are your thing, the MLB.com rankings yesterday had the Mets fifth.

The Mets signed a pitcher out of St. John’s as an undrafted free agent.

Around the National League East

Having picked up Robinson Canó just ahead of their previous series against the Mets, the Braves recently designated the veteran infielder for assignment. Yesterday they outrighted him, and Canó elected free agency.

Noah Syndergaard officially joined the Phillies yesterday, and one of the moves they made to make room for their new additions was releasing Didi Gregorius. Syndergaard started for Philadelphia, and while he didn’t fare well, his teammates scored just enough runs for Philadelphia to win a rain-shortened game against the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

The Angels never came close to trading Shohei Ohtani, though his name had been bandied about in the days leading up to the deadline.

If you’re curious about the details of the Yankees’ attempt to trade for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, Jon Heyman has you covered.

Mets fan favorite Wilmer Flores was the Giants’ winner of the Heart and Hustle award.

It’s been more than a decade since the last perfect game in Major League Baseball, a stretch that inspired a piece of the rarity of such occurrences from Tyler Kepner.

Miguel Cabrera, now 39 years old, says he isn’t feeling great and will have some discussions about his status for 2023.

The Diamondbacks mourned the loss of Nicole Hazen, wife of general manager Mike Hazen, to cancer.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, the Mets fell to twelve games under .500 and eleven-and-a-half games back in the National League East, but they went on to win the division and the National League pennant that year before falling to the A’s in seven games in the World Series.