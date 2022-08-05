Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/5/22: Poor weather and good offense

*All results from games played on Thursday, August 4, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 7, SYRACUSE 6 / 10 (BOX)

Syracuse had a whirlwind of a loss on Thursday night. They surrendered three runs in the first, but worked their way back in the middle innings. Gosuke Katoh drove in a run with an RBI single in the fourth, Travis Blankenhorn chased home a run with a walk in the fifth, and Nick Plummer put the Mets in the lead with a two run double later that inning.

Michael Perez tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer in the ninth, but Bryce Montes de Oca blew the save in the bottom of the frame. A Nick Plummer single made it 6-5 in the 10th, but new(er) Met Phillip Diehl got the bottom of the tenth, but surrendered three hits and two runs — including walking Old Friend Will Toffey with the bases loaded — to put this one in the loss column.

BINGHAMTON 10, SOMERSET 1 / 3 (SUSPENDED) (BOX)

Binghamton went absolutely nuclear in the three innings they fit in before the rain came, scoring 10 runs. Brett Baty — who has not been promoted to Syracuse for whatever reason — hit two home runs in his two at bats, driving in four of the ten runs. Brandon McIlwain added a home run and two RBI of his own.

The rest of this game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 5th.

BROOKLYN 5, WINSTON-SALEM 1 / 7 (LIGHTNING) (BOX)

Dominic Hamel spun a gem for Brooklyn, tossing five scoreless, surrendering just one hit, one walk, hitting one batter, and striking out seven.

The Brooklyn offense got him the win, scoring two in the fifth on an Alex Ramirez single, and three in the fifth, one on a Nic Gaddis double and two more on a Jose Peroza double of his own. Nolan Clenney could not keep the short shutout intact, surrendering a solo shot in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late for Winston-Salem.

DAYTONA 5, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie and Daytona traded runs in the first, with the St Lucie run coming by way of a fielding error. St, Lucie took a skinny 2-1 lead on a Carlos Dominguez single in the third, but that only lasted until the sixth.

Daytona tied the game on a Franklin Sanchez wild pitch, and dropped three runs on Raimon Gomez in the seventh to take a lead that they would end up keeping.

Justin Guerrera had a two out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to get a run back, but Omar De Los Santos struck out as the tying run to end it.

GAME ONE: FCL METS 10, FCL ASTROS ORANGE (BOX) / COMPLETION OF JULY 22ND SUSPENDED GAME

GAMES TWO: FCL METS 3, FCL ASTROS ORANGE 2 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat of the Night

Phillip Diehl