Meet the Mets

Taijuan Walker had his roughest start of the season, as he exited before being able to get a single out in the second inning. While the Mets offense made a brief show of coming back, they were ultimately unable to overcome the early deficit, and they fell to the Braves 9-6 to even up the series at a game apiece.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com

It looked like Walker may have hurt himself during the first inning of his start, but Buck Showalter believes he is okay.

David Peterson is tentatively scheduled to start game 1 of today’s doubleheader, and Max Scherzer will handle game 2.

While the Mets lost last night, the fact that they kept battling even after falling behind early showed what makes this team different.

Trevor Williams came up big for the Mets after Taijuan Walker was knocked out early on.

The Mets believe that Edwin Díaz deserves Cy Young consideration for his dominance this season.

Daniel Vogelbach has demonstrated an impressive amount of plate discipline thus far with the Mets.

Darin Ruf and Eduardo Escobar both had hits against lefties last night, something the Mets hope to see a lot of for the rest of the season.

Buck Showalter uses time to his advantage, a skill he learned long ago.

Drew Smith is frustrated to be dealing with an injury, but is hoping to resume throwing shortly.

The Empire State Building kept track of the runs the Mets scored last night.

Kramer Robertson, who was a Met for one glorious day, was claimed by the Cardinals after being DFA’d.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ young stars answered the call after losing the first game in the series to the Mets.

The Phillies hit three home runs in the first inning, and a solid start from Kyle Gibson ensured an easy 7-2 victory against the Nationals.

The Marlins couldn’t provide much offensive support to Edward Cabrera, whose solid start was wasted when Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer to doom the Marlins to a 2-1 defeat against the Cubs.

Around Major League Baseball

We learned a number of interesting things at this year’s deadline—including the fact that the Padres, to the bewilderment of very smart baseball people, are for some unknown reason willing to spend money to win???

Speaking of the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. is finally preparing to begin a rehab assignment.

Former Met and Toms River, NJ native (did you know that he was from Toms River?) Todd Frazier will be in the booth for the Little League World Series for ESPN.

One of Vin Scully’s most remarkable attributes was the ability to always be in love with the game he watched for a living.

Rays president Brian Auld discussed the team’s aspirations to acquire a new stadium and remain in Tampa Bay long-term.

The Reds have placed phenom pitcher Hunter Greene on the injured list due to a strain in his throwing shoulder.

The Dodgers lost one player to injury and added another, placing Clayton Kershaw on the injured list while reinstating Chris Taylor.

In the aftermath of the Brewers DFAing Dinelson Lamet immediately after acquiring him from the Padres, the Rockies have claimed the pitcher off waivers.

The free agent market for starting pitchers will add one interesting option this offseason, as NPB pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to pursue opportunities to come stateside.

Five minor league players were suspended for violating the league’s rules against PED usage—including one player in the Mets’ farm system.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Robert Wolff reminisced on Vin Scully’s career, particularly his work in the 1986 World Series.

Joe Sokolowski hit us with the latest installment of This Week in Mets Quotes.

This Date in Mets History

Yogi Berra was relieved from his managerial duties on this date in 1975.