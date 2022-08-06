Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/6/22: Askew Ascending

*All results from games played on Friday, August 5, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (45-56)
SYRACUSE 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 3 (BOX)
Syracuse pitchers walked seven, but a pair of home runs from Daniel Palka and Francisco Alvarez carried the day. It was Alvarez’s fifth Triple-A home run, and he now has a .831 OPS in Triple-A (though his average is below .200). Podcast interest Travis Blankenhorn also had a good day, adding two more hits to his continuing hot streak.
- RF Nick Plummer: 1-5, R, 2B, RBI, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, 2 R, HR (5), 2 RBI
- 1B Daniel Palka: 2-4, 2 R, HR (18), RBI
- LF Travis Blankenhorn: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- DH Nick Dini: 1-4, RBI, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B JT Riddle: 0-4, K, E (6)
- SS Deven Marrero: 2-3, R, BB
- CF Terrance Gore: 0-2, CS (2)
- RHP Connor Grey: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, W (5-5)
- LHP Alex Claudio: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (4)
- RHP Michel Otanez: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-19/39-60)
GAME 1: BINGHAMTON 10, SOMSERSET 5 (BOX)
In a completion of Thursday’s suspended game, Binghamton clung on to their lead late despite some brutal performances from the bullpen. Brett Baty had the most notable performance with a pair of home runs as he continues to absolutely torch Double-A.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, R, BB, K
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-4, R
- DH Brett Baty: 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR (18), 4 RBI
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, R, 2 K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 2-5, 2 R, HR (3), 2 RBI, 2 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-5, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (9), RBI, BB
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, R, BB, 4 K, E (10)
- C Matt O’Neill: 2-4, R, HR (1), 4 RBI, K
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Tony Dibrell: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Willy Taveras: 1.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
GAME 2: BINGHAMTON 10, SOMERSET 5 / 7 (BOX)
The Rumble Ponies exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning of game two, bookended by Brett Baty with an RBI single and a bases loaded walk. Ronny Mauricio went deep earlier in the game, his 20th home run of the year. On the mound, Jose Butto was poor, but the bullpen was good enough to hold the lead.
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-2, R, 2 BB
- C Nick Meyer: 0-1, R, RBI, 3 BB, E (9)
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, E (14)
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, R, HR (20), 3 RBI, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, R, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-3, R, K
- SS Cody Bohanek: 0-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-2, R, RBI, K
- RHP Jose Butto: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (3-3)
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (19-14/50-50)
BROOKLYN 2, WINSTON-SALEM 0 (BOX)
Brooklyn had only four hits, made three errors, but won anyway. Keyshawn Askew was excellent in his High-A debut, striking out six in 4.1 innings and looking generally nasty - I’m glad he survived the deadline as a interesting follow. On offense, neither Alex Ramirez or Stanley Consuegra had notable days. Hopefully some other recent draftees can join this roster soon and make it a bit more interesting.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3, BB, K
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 1-2, 2 BB, SB (11)
- RF Alex Ramirez: 0-2, 2 BB
- 2B Nic Gaddis: 0-4, RBI, K
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, 3B, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-3
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, K
- C Juan Loyo: 1-2, R, BB, K, 2 E (2)
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, E (1)
- RHP David Griffin: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (3)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (17-16/58-41)
ST. LUCIE 8, DAYTONA 7 / 10 (BOX)
An extra inning win for St. Lucie, as Trey McLoughlin held the free runner at second before a throwing error from former Met Wilfred Astudillo allowed Raul Beracierta to scamper home with the winning run. That capped a big comeback, as St. Lucie was down 6-0 heading to the bottom of the third. William Lugo and Beracierta both went deep in the win.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 2-3, R, 2B, 3 BB, 3 SB (56), CS (12)
- 3B William Lugo: 1-6, R, HR (10), 2 RBI, 3 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-4, BB, 3 K, SB (3)
- DH Warren Saunders: 0-4, R, BB, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 2-4, R, 2 K, SB (16)
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, E (2)
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, SB (4)
- LF Raul Beracierta: 3-5, 2 R, HR (10), 2 RBI, 2 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-5, RBI, K
- RHP Jordan Geber: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (4-2)
Roster Alert: RHP Jordan Geber assigned to St. Lucie Mets.
Complex: FCL Mets (25-17)
FCL ASTROS 9, FCL METS 7 (BOX)
- DH Blaine McIntosh: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 3 SB (7)
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- 1B Vincent Perozo: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- C Jose Hernandez: 0-3, K, 2 E (5)
- LF Ronis Aybar: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- RF Dyron Campos: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR (2), 5 RBI
- SS Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 3B Luis Castillo: 0-4, K, 2 E (3)
- CF Francis De Leon: 1-4, R, 2 K, SB (3)
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (0-1), BS (1)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Star of the Night
Keyshawn Askew
Goat of the Night
Willy Tavares
