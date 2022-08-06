Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/6/22: Askew Ascending

*All results from games played on Friday, August 5, 2022

SYRACUSE 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 3 (BOX)

Syracuse pitchers walked seven, but a pair of home runs from Daniel Palka and Francisco Alvarez carried the day. It was Alvarez’s fifth Triple-A home run, and he now has a .831 OPS in Triple-A (though his average is below .200). Podcast interest Travis Blankenhorn also had a good day, adding two more hits to his continuing hot streak.

GAME 1: BINGHAMTON 10, SOMSERSET 5 (BOX)

In a completion of Thursday’s suspended game, Binghamton clung on to their lead late despite some brutal performances from the bullpen. Brett Baty had the most notable performance with a pair of home runs as he continues to absolutely torch Double-A.

GAME 2: BINGHAMTON 10, SOMERSET 5 / 7 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning of game two, bookended by Brett Baty with an RBI single and a bases loaded walk. Ronny Mauricio went deep earlier in the game, his 20th home run of the year. On the mound, Jose Butto was poor, but the bullpen was good enough to hold the lead.

BROOKLYN 2, WINSTON-SALEM 0 (BOX)

Brooklyn had only four hits, made three errors, but won anyway. Keyshawn Askew was excellent in his High-A debut, striking out six in 4.1 innings and looking generally nasty - I’m glad he survived the deadline as a interesting follow. On offense, neither Alex Ramirez or Stanley Consuegra had notable days. Hopefully some other recent draftees can join this roster soon and make it a bit more interesting.

ST. LUCIE 8, DAYTONA 7 / 10 (BOX)

An extra inning win for St. Lucie, as Trey McLoughlin held the free runner at second before a throwing error from former Met Wilfred Astudillo allowed Raul Beracierta to scamper home with the winning run. That capped a big comeback, as St. Lucie was down 6-0 heading to the bottom of the third. William Lugo and Beracierta both went deep in the win.

Roster Alert: RHP Jordan Geber assigned to St. Lucie Mets.

FCL ASTROS 9, FCL METS 7 (BOX)

Keyshawn Askew

Willy Tavares