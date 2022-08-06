Mets top Braves in Game 1 despite shaky bullpen performance

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader went the Mets way as the offense smacked around the Braves en route to an 8-5 win. David Peterson danced around traffic in a solid start, and the Met offense managed to punch back every time the Braves tried to make this one a game. The Mets did have to burn Edwin Diaz at the end of this one, but it’s always worth winning the game you’re currently playing as opposed to planning for the next one.

It seemed like this game was headed in the same direction as yesterday’s, with David Peterson loading the bases in the top of the first. Peterson managed to wiggle out of that jam, however, and the Mets promptly scored twice in the bottom of the first on RBI singles from Pete Alonso Daniel Vogelbach. Disaster averted, and Peterson made that lead stand up, dancing around traffic during a scoreless, 5.1 inning outing. Jeff McNeil added another run in the third, and Francisco Lindor drove in two more in the sixth with an RBI double.

The Braves wouldn’t go down without a fight though, and the Mets’ suspect bullpen gave them multiple opportunities to get back into the game. Seth Lugo gave up two in the seventh, but the Met offense answered with three in the bottom half of the frame. Then in the ninth, Yoan Lopez recorded only one out while giving up three more runs, forcing Edwin Diaz into a ninth inning that started out with an 8-2 score. Diaz made quick work of the two batters he faced to close out the win, but it was an annoying finish to an otherwise excellent game.

With the win, the Mets now sit at 68-39, 4.5 games up on the Braves. They’ll play another game tonight with Max Scherzer on the mound before Jacob deGrom pitches the series finale on Sunday.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: David Peterson, +24.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: None

Mets pitchers: +24.4% WPA

Mets hitters: +25.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso drives in the first run of the game with an RBI single, +13.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: William Contreras singles in the fourth inning, -6.2% WPA