Mets 6, Braves 2-“Folks you’re watching greatness”

Max Scherzer was simply sensational in the Mets 6-2 win in the nightcap of the doubleheader. He pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out eleven Atlanta batters after the bullpen was stretched thin in the first game of the doubleheader. He was brilliant throughout but he struck out the side in the seventh to put a final flourish on his masterpiece. Keith put a capper on the night when he said, “Folks you’re watching greatness.” Nothing else can be said.

Pete Alonso’s torrid second half continued when he put the Mets on the board in the third with a bloop single with the bases loaded. Darin Ruf then hit into what should’ve been a double play but a mess ensued by the Braves. Dansby Swanson unleashed a bad throw to Max Fried who was having trouble covering first. The ball got away so then he unadvisedly threw the ball home but was unable to get the out while slamming his head into the ground. Two runs scored for the Mets and thankfully for Fried he was able to stay in the game on what looked like a scary play.

Given a 3-0 lead Scherzer shut down the Braves. He got some help in the top of the fifth when Luis Guillorme nailed Travis d’Arnaud at the plate with a brilliant throw to keep the Braves off the board. Atlanta finally broke through in the eighth against Mychal Givens but he gave up just the one run.

The Mets were able to add on to their lead throughout the game. Despite d’Arnaud’s best efforts to tag Alonso out at the plate in the sixth, the Amazins’ took advantage of more sloppy Atlanta defense. Once again Ruf reached base on a misplay and Canha brought Alonso home on a grounder where the Polar Bear was originally called out at home but overturned on replay.

In the eighth after the Braves made it a save situation, the Mets tacked on with a suicide squeeze by Tomás Nido. They scored two in the inning and gave Trevor May a cushion for the ninth since they used Edwin Díaz in game one. May did give up a solo home run but put the game away to give the Mets an important sweep of a doubleheader over their closest rivals.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Max Scherzer, +29% WPA

Big Mets loser: Brandon Nimmo, -7% WPA

Mets pitchers: +30% WPA

Mets hitters: +20% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso single in third

Teh sux0rest play: Travis d’Arnaud double in fifth