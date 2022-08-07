Daily Prospect Report, 8/7/22: No Alvarez, no(t enough) runs!

*All results from games played on August 6, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 7, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Francisco Alvarez did not play, therefore he didn’t hit any home runs. Syracuse probably would have benefitted if he did.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse Mets.

SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Jordan Yamamoto and Jose Chacin weren’t bad necessarily, but Sean Boyle was simply better.

BROOKLYN 3, WINSTON-SALEM 1 (BOX)

Junior Santos allowed a run in the top of the first but bucked down and proceeded to post six goose eggs. Combined with his last outing, the big right-hander has cut his season ERA by nearly .50 points and now has a palatable 4.12 ERA in 89.2 innings with 89 hits allowed, 35 walks, and 80 strikeouts. Nic Gaddis tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning and then Gregory Guerrero put them ahead with a two-run homer, a lead they would hold for the rest of the evening.

ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)

Raul Beracierta homered in the bottom of the fifth to put St. Lucie on the board, continuing his torrid week, but the Tortugas came right back, plating a run of their own in the top of the sixth to tie things back up. Omar De Los Santos drove in a run in the seventh to put St. Lucie back on top, pinch hitter Fernando Villalobos added an insurance run in the eighth, and Reyson Santos shut the door in the ninth for the save.

FCL NATIONALS 2, FCL METS 0 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Junior Santos

Goat of the Night

Locke St. John