Daily Prospect Report, 8/7/22: No Alvarez, no(t enough) runs!

*All results from games played on August 6, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (46-58)
LEHIGH VALLEY 7, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
Francisco Alvarez did not play, therefore he didn’t hit any home runs. Syracuse probably would have benefitted if he did.
- 3B Tzu-Wei Lin: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, SB (4)
- REHAB ALERT 1B Dominic Smith: 0-3, BB, K, CS (1)
- 2B Deven Marrero: 0-1
- RF Nick Plummer: 1-4, R, BB, 3 K
- LF Travis Blankenhorn: 1-3, 2 BB, K
- DH Nick Dini: 1-4, RBI, K
- 2B-1B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-4, 2B, K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- C Michael Perez: 1-4, 2 K, E (1)
- RHP Tim Adleman: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Justin Dillon: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L (1-3), BS (2)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-20/39-61)
SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Jordan Yamamoto and Jose Chacin weren’t bad necessarily, but Sean Boyle was simply better.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, 3 K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-3, BB, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-4, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, R, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-3, BB
- 1B Luke Ritter: 1-4, R, HR (10), RBI
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, 2B
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-8)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (21-14/51-50)
BROOKLYN 3, WINSTON-SALEM 1 (BOX)
Junior Santos allowed a run in the top of the first but bucked down and proceeded to post six goose eggs. Combined with his last outing, the big right-hander has cut his season ERA by nearly .50 points and now has a palatable 4.12 ERA in 89.2 innings with 89 hits allowed, 35 walks, and 80 strikeouts. Nic Gaddis tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning and then Gregory Guerrero put them ahead with a two-run homer, a lead they would hold for the rest of the evening.
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, R, BB, SB (12)
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, K
- DH Nic Gaddis: 1-4, RBI, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, 3 K
- C Jose Mena: 0-3, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-3, R, 2 K
- 1B Gregory Guerrero: 2-2, R, HR (1), 2 RBI, BB
- RHP Junior Santos: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (6-10)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, S (5)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (19-16/59-41)
ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)
Raul Beracierta homered in the bottom of the fifth to put St. Lucie on the board, continuing his torrid week, but the Tortugas came right back, plating a run of their own in the top of the sixth to tie things back up. Omar De Los Santos drove in a run in the seventh to put St. Lucie back on top, pinch hitter Fernando Villalobos added an insurance run in the eighth, and Reyson Santos shut the door in the ninth for the save.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 2-3, RBI, BB, CS (13)
- SS William Lugo: 0-4, K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 2-4, K
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 2-4, R, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-1, 3 BB
- DH-1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 0-3
- PH-P Fernando Villalobos: 0-1, RBI
- LF Raul Beracierta: 1-3, R, HR (11), RBI, BB, K
- C Brady Smith: 1-3, R, 2B, K
- REHAB ALERT LHP Kyle Wilson: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, BLK, W (3-0)
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- RHP Reyson Santos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Complex: FCL Mets (25-18)
FCL NATIONALS 2, FCL METS 0 (BOX)
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 1-4, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-4, CS (4)
- 1B Dyron Campos: 0-4, 3 K
- LF Ronis Aybar: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Eric Santana: 1-3, K
- 3B Luis Castillo: 1-2, 2B, BB
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-2, BB
- DH Jose Hernandez: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (2-3)
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
Star of the Night
Junior Santos
Goat of the Night
Locke St. John
