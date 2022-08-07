Meet the Mets

The Mets had a great day at Citi Field. In game one of the doubleheader the offense exploded for eight runs led by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. On the mound David Peterson was fantastic but the bullpen was not so there was a call for trumpets on a day where the offense scored plenty.

Fortunately that didn’t come back to bite them in the nightcap. Max Scherzer was brilliant through seven innings while the Mets took advantage of sloppy play by the Braves. They tacked on runs late aided by a suicide squeeze and they walked away with a doubleheader sweep of Atlanta.

Despite getting sent down to Triple-A after game, David Peterson shined in his start and delivered a much-needed outing for the Mets.

The big lefty is showing he could be valuable down the stretch to the team even if it isn’t in the rotation.

The doubleheader proved that the Mets will be a tough opponent no matter who they face.

Luis Guillorme’s amazing throw home helped preserve Max Scherzer’s scoreless night.

Tylor Megill is working his way back from injury and is ready to accept a role in the bullpen when he returns.

Daniel Vogelbach has quickly become a Mets hero and he chatted about his time in New York so far.

Tommy Hunter was placed on the injury list with a lower back issue.

Around the National League East

The newly acquired Jake Odorizzi was shaky on the mound for the Braves in the first game while Scherzer was unbeatable in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Marlins were shut out by the Cubs in their 4-0 loss.

The Phillies offense scored eleven runs and took care of business in their victory over Washington.

The hapless Nationals lost their third in a row as they fell to the Phillies 11-5.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers placed ace Clayton Kershaw on the injured list after he felt lower back pain in his last start.

Fernando Tatis Jr. played in his first rehab game after suffering a broken wrist in the offseason and is working his way back to the majors.

Toronto outfielder George Springer landed on the IL with an inflamed elbow.

The Guardians designated for assignment Franmil Reyes after he struggled mightily throughout the season.

With the Trade Deadline come and gone there aren’t many new additions to ballclubs now but the Mariners managed to snag the most adorable addition to the team.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Captain Kirk!