Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/8/22: Gotta get Deven Marrero going!

*All results from games played on August 7, 2022

SYRACUSE 18, LEHIGH VALLEY 2 (BOX)

Good god almighty! Talk about a slobber knocker! The Syracuse Mets stomped a mudhole and walked it dry. They whipped the Iron Pigs pitchers like a government mule. Maybe more crazy than anything else, Syracuse scored 18 runs without hitting a single home run.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Yoan Lopez returned to Syracuse Mets from New York Mets.

SOMERSET 8, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

Ronny Mauricio started the game off with an exclamation point, slugging a three-run homer in the top of the first, but the Patriots came roaring back in the second, recovering two of those three runs. Brett Baty added a two-run shot in the third and added another RBI in the fourth, but Somerset recouped all three of those runs with a three-run fourth. The Ponies clung to their one-run lead until the bottom of the eighth, when Yeizo Campos hit a batter, walked a batter, and then gave up a homer, putting the Patriots up by two. Johneshwy Fargas doubled in the ninth and Baty drew a walk, putting the tying and go-ahead runners on base, but Mauricio wasn’t able to bookend his day with homers and flew out to right to end the game.

WINSTON-SALEM 5, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

At no point in the game did either team or any individual pitcher look dominant. The Dash simply logged a few more hits, worked a few more walks, and knocked in a few more runs.

ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 0 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets managed only three first inning runs, but three was enough as the pitching staff combined to throw a shutout. None of the runs were particularly sexy- a Carlos Dominguez RBI single, a throwing error that allowed Junior Tillien to score, and a Raul Beracierta fielder’s choice- but a run’s a run. Harol Gonzalez was solid in his three-plus innings of rehab- contrary to sources claiming that Gonzalez was now regularly hitting the mid-90s that I was very much pressing X to doubt a few years ago, the right-hander was in his normal 89-92 MPH band- as were the other pitchers after him.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Deven Marrero

Goat of the Night

Yeizo Campos