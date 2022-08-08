Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/8/22: Gotta get Deven Marrero going!

*All results from games played on August 7, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (47-58)
SYRACUSE 18, LEHIGH VALLEY 2 (BOX)
Good god almighty! Talk about a slobber knocker! The Syracuse Mets stomped a mudhole and walked it dry. They whipped the Iron Pigs pitchers like a government mule. Maybe more crazy than anything else, Syracuse scored 18 runs without hitting a single home run.
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-5, 2 R, BB, 2 K
- DH Dominic Smith: 3-5, R, RBI
- PR-DH Terrance Gore: 1-1, 2 R
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-6, R, K
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 3-6, 2 R, 3 RBI, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 3-6, 3 R, 2B, RBI
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-4, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K, HBP
- 3B Deven Marrero: 3-5, 2 R, 3B, 5 RBI
- SS JT Riddle: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, HBP
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, WP, W (2)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, HBP
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Yoan Lopez returned to Syracuse Mets from New York Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-21/39-62)
SOMERSET 8, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)
Ronny Mauricio started the game off with an exclamation point, slugging a three-run homer in the top of the first, but the Patriots came roaring back in the second, recovering two of those three runs. Brett Baty added a two-run shot in the third and added another RBI in the fourth, but Somerset recouped all three of those runs with a three-run fourth. The Ponies clung to their one-run lead until the bottom of the eighth, when Yeizo Campos hit a batter, walked a batter, and then gave up a homer, putting the Patriots up by two. Johneshwy Fargas doubled in the ninth and Baty drew a walk, putting the tying and go-ahead runners on base, but Mauricio wasn’t able to bookend his day with homers and flew out to right to end the game.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-3, R, BB, K, HBP
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 2-5, R, 2B, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-3, 2 R, HR (19), 3 RBI, 2 BB
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, R, HR (21), 3 RBI, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-4, 2 K, CS (1)
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, BB
- LF Zach Ashford: 0-4, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- RHP Brooks Hall: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, BLK
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, HBP, L (0-1), BS (2)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (21-15/51-51)
WINSTON-SALEM 5, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)
At no point in the game did either team or any individual pitcher look dominant. The Dash simply logged a few more hits, worked a few more walks, and knocked in a few more runs.
- 2B-LF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, BB
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- DH Alex Ramirez: 1-5, K
- C-2B Nic Gaddis: 0-4
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-3, R, BB, K, SB (3), E (3)
- RF-1B Joe Suozzi: 1-3, K, HBP
- LF-RF Matt Rudick: 1-2, R, HR (3), RBI, 2 BB, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-3, RBI, K
- 1B Gregory Guerrero: 0-3, 2 K
- PH-C Jose Mena: 0-1
- RHP Luis Moreno: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, L (1-3)
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Justin Courtney: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Cam Opp: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (20-16/60-41)
ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 0 (BOX)
The St. Lucie Mets managed only three first inning runs, but three was enough as the pitching staff combined to throw a shutout. None of the runs were particularly sexy- a Carlos Dominguez RBI single, a throwing error that allowed Junior Tillien to score, and a Raul Beracierta fielder’s choice- but a run’s a run. Harol Gonzalez was solid in his three-plus innings of rehab- contrary to sources claiming that Gonzalez was now regularly hitting the mid-90s that I was very much pressing X to doubt a few years ago, the right-hander was in his normal 89-92 MPH band- as were the other pitchers after him.
- SS William Lugo: 2-4, R, 2B
- 2B Junior Tilien: 0-3, R, BB, K
- CF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, R, RBI, 3 K, SB (17)
- RF Raul Beracierta: 0-3
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-2, BB
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, 2 K
- LF Eduardo Salazar: 1-3
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-0
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-2, BB, PB (4)
- DH Gregory Leal: 0-3, K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Christian Scott: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, WP, W (3-3)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (4)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (3)
Complex: FCL Mets (25-18)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Deven Marrero
Goat of the Night
Yeizo Campos
