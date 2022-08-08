Mets Morning News: Luck

Meet the Mets

Thirteen months to the day since his last appearance at Citi Field, Jacob deGrom was perfect through five and led the Mets to their fourth win over the Braves in five games.

Jacob deGrom returned to the Citi Field mound, and God, oh God it was beautiful.

In his return, deGrom set a new major league record for most strikeouts in the first 200 games of a career.

As far as team records go, deGrom, Rodriguez, and Diaz tied Tom Seaver and David Cone at the top of the Mets’ single game strikeout leaderboard with 19.

It’s not quite a clinched division yet, but it’s safe to say that the 2022 Mets will not roll over and die.

All of the Boys are Hot after this weekend, but Pete Alonso might be the most hot of all the Boys.

You can’t take Bobby Bonilla’s money, but you could’ve had his contract if you were willing to spend $180K on it.

This alert goes out to all in the Churve Community: Joey Lucchesi is getting close to starting his rehab assignment.

Joely Rodriguez Being Good Is Just Like Making A Big Trade For A Lefty. Okay, sorry, it isn’t, but he was pretty good yesterday.

Even if you only tune in when the Mets are on a national broadcast of some sort, Howie Rose appreciates you lending your ears.

Temporarily, the Mets’ postseason banners have been moved to the region formerly known as the Party City Deck before they make their new, permanent home in the right field upper deck.

Around the National League East

Patrick Corbin wasn’t pitching yesterday, but that didn’t stop the Phillies from battering the Nationals’ pitchers on their way to a 13-1 victory.

In his second start off of the injured list, Jesús Luzardo shut down the Cubs for seven innings in the Marlins’ 3-0 win over Chicago.

Prior to Sunday’s contest, the Braves demoted Ian Anderson and Guillermo Heredia while calling up Huascar Ynoa and Chadwick Tromp.

Pete Rose brushed off questions about his sexual relationship with a minor, saying that the allegations were “55 years ago, babe” as he attended an event commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the Phillies’ 1980 title.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres are new and cool and shiny, but that didn’t stop the Dodgers from doing what they usually do and stomping them into next week.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the 19-member inaugural class of their team’s new, official Hall of Fame.

Twins outfielder Alex Kiriloff will undergo season-ending surgery to shorten his right ulnar ligament.

The Cardinals swept the visiting New York Yankees in three games, giving both New York teams the same exact record.

Jake McGee has been compromised to a permanent end by the Milwaukee Brewers...or designated for assignment if that’s more your style.

The first game Fernando Tatis Jr.’s rehab assignment went well as he played five innings, batted three times, and fielded two balls.

Steele Walker, Texas Ranger is no more as the appropriately-named outfielder was claimed by the San Francisco Giants and sent to AAA.

Juan Soto tied the major league record for most walks before turning 24, a record that he will almost certainly set another 50 times between now and the end of the season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2014, Bartolo Colon won the 200th game of his major league career.