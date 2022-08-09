UnforMETable, Episode 91: Jeff Musselman

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Jeff Musselman took a rare path to the majors, graduating as an economics major from Harvard University. He would be drafted by and make his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays, alternating between starting and relieving.

As the Mets looked to shake up their roster at the 1989 MLB Trade Deadline, the team brought in ace starter Frank Viola, then fortified the bullpen by bringing in Musselman in a trade that would send beloved franchise icon and World Series hero Mookie Wilson to Toronto.

Musselman would stuggle in his year and a half in New York, before a heart attack at age 29 would cut short his professional baseball career and see him move into the front office of the company of his agent, Scott Boras

