Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/1/22: An E-step in the right direction

*All results from games played on Wednesday August 31, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 6. SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Syracuse somehow managed ten hits - the same amount as the RailRiders - but only one run. Going 1-for-10 with RISP will do that, and committing three errors doesn’t help matters either. Neither does Mike Montgomery putting your team in an early hole with a poor start. The lone bright spot in this one was Nick Plummer, who had two hits, a walk, and a steal as he works to salvage the end of a poor season.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Stephen Nogosek on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 6, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)

Binghamton scored three in the first, three in the second, then never looked back. Ronny Mauricio and Luke Ritter were the big offensive performers - the former had three hits, all singles, in four at bats, while the latter popped a two run homer. The pitching was unremarkable in terms of peripherals, but did a good job of keeping the Patriots off the board.

WILMINGTON 11, BROOKLYN 7 (BOX)

An ugly late inning pitching performance wasted a five-run first inning from the Cyclones, as three relievers combined to give up ten runs between the sixth and eighth innings. Jose Mena and William Lugo tagged back-to-back homers as part of the first inning rally, with Jose Peroza, Matt Rudick, and JT Schwartz kicking in multi-hit performances on top of that. Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra, meanwhile, went a combined 0-for-10.

ST. LUCIE 7, JUPITER 4 (BOX)

Plenty of 2022 draftees got in work in this one, with both Chase Estep and D’Andre Smith going deep to lead the offense. Eleventh overall pick DH’d and walked twice, while intriguing 8th round arm Dylan Tebrake continued to look too good for the level. Top it off with two more steals from Omar De Los Santos and it’s one of the more interesting nights we’ve had in the system since the draft.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Carlos Ocampo on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Chase Estep

Goat of the Night

Trey McLoughlin