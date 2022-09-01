Meet the Mets

The Mets defeated the Dodgers 2-1 on an absolutely electric night at Citi Field. Between Jacob deGrom’s brilliance, Brandon Nimmo’s game-saving catch, Timmy Trumpet, and Edwin Díaz, Citi Field had all the drama and atmosphere of October. Starling Marte provided all of the offense with a two-run blast, which deGrom and company were able to make stand up. The ace’s only blemish was a home run allowed to Mookie Betts and a mistake to Justin Turner that Nimmo robbed over the wall. Timmy Trumpet helped herald in the Dodgers’ loss, announcing the arrival of Díaz into the game with a live performance of “Narco.” Díaz made quick work of some of the Dodgers’ best hitters to secure a memorable night for the Amazin’s.

Brandon Nimmo saved the game with an incredible play to rob Justin Turner of a home run that would have tied the game in the seventh.

Jacob deGrom was brilliant once again against the top team in the league, and so far this season he seems to be getting better.

After the game, Mookie Betts offered high praise for the Mets’ ace.

Los Angeles might have the better record, but having a healthy deGrom changes the equation a bit for the Mets.

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League, but their model for success is one that Steve Cohen is trying to emulate.

While the payroll is projected to be pretty high in 2023, Cohen is not too worried about it and is focusing on the 2022 team.

Timmy Trumpet did not get to play “Narco” in the series opener, but he got to play the trumpet for Díaz and the Citi Field crowd last night and did not disappoint.

The closer felt the electric atmosphere from the crowd as he entered the game.

Tylor Megill is set to make a rehab appearance after working his way back from a shoulder strain.

Unfortunately for the Mets, the news wasn’t all positive. Brett Baty was diagnosed with a UCL tear in his thumb that will require surgery.

The Mets’ current owner was the one to decide to retire Willie Mays’s number to finally fulfill a promise made by their original owner.

Around the National League East

The Braves defeated the Rockies 3-2 behind a strong start from Kyle Wright.

The Marlins fell to their interstate rivals 2-1 despite a solid performance from Trevor Rogers.

The Phillies trounced the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Former GM Lee Thomas, who built the 1993 team, died at the age of 86.

The Nationals defeated the Athletics 5-1 in a battle of two teams playing out the string.

Around Major League Baseball

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is dealing with a medical issue and will be returning to Arizona to undergo further tests.

The Orioles called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson who hit a home run in his debut in the majors.

The Padres and Giants will play a two-game series in Mexico City next season which will be the first time a regular season MLB game will be played there.

In a shocking turn of events, trading away your best reliever doesn’t usually work out, as the Brewers are finding out the hard way.

The Rays placed Shane McClanahan on the injured list with a shoulder impingement after he was scratched from his start against the Marlins.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1975, Tom Seaver became the first pitcher in major league baseball history to strike out 200 batters in eight consecutive seasons.