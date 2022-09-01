Mets, Timmy Trumpet blend baseball and live music perfectly

With the narrowest of leads against the team with the best record in baseball, the Mets were all in. Having already turned Edwin Díaz entrances to “Narco” into a beloved event at Citi Field, the team took it up a notch, as Timmy Trumpet played his signature part of the song live on the field as Díaz made his way in from the bullpen. And the 28-year-old closer followed up the electric musical performance with one of his own on the mound, retiring the side in order to secure a win for the Mets.

Baseball and music are two of the very best things on the planet to see in person, but there’s always been something a bit clunky about big ballpark concerts. The shows are immensely popular, but as far the actual concert goes, putting a stage in center field doesn’t exactly lend itself to the best listening or viewing experience from the average seat.

There have been other game-related live music performances in the past, of course. The Mets have always tapped into a wide variety of talented performers to sing the national anthem. They’ve tried putting bands on the concourse at Citi Field for people to listen to as they walk around before a game. There was a post-game concert series that featured bands playing relatively brief sets of music that would start shortly after the Mets finished playing baseball.

But last night, the Mets blended live music and baseball perfectly. It made the crowd go to eleven, if you will. The fact that Trumpet could be deployed at a moment’s notice and play his part—with foul territory serving as his natural stage—made him fit right in with the game. It was a resounding success, one that gave the Mets another moment to remember in a season that has featured a lot of them.