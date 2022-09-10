Meet the Mets

After rebounding with a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday, the Mets once again lost a game to a bad team, as David Peterson pitched poorly and the offense failed to capitalize in multiple opportunities and fell to the Marlins 6-3.

The Mets are not taking advantage of their easy September schedule.

Starling Marte is still recovering from his fractured finger and the Mets will need to make an IL decision on him shortly.

Two important Mets continued their rehabs last night, as Tylor Megill threw another perfect inning and Luis Guillorme played seven innings at third base.

Buck Showalter said that Guillorme and Trevor May should both be back with the team by the start of the next homestand.

Billy Eppler chose to play it safe at the trading deadline, and that is looking like a more and more questionable strategy every day.

Chris Bassitt believes that the pitch clock will have a far greater impact on hitters.

Taijuan Walker has been receiving treatment for the blister on his pitching hand which should have him ready to make his scheduled start tomorrow.

Adonis Medina cleared waivers and has been sent to Syracuse.

The Brooklyn Cyclones are heading to the postseason.

Around the National League East

It will shock you to hear that the Braves won again, as they hit four home runs to defeat the Mariners 6-4 for their eighth straight win. They now sit alone in first place.

The Phillies got twelve hits off Patrick Corbin, including home runs from Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto, en route to a 5-3 victory over the Nationals.

Garrett Cooper had a solid game yesterday for the Marlins as he looks to overcome some recent struggles.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball announced that it is taking the steps to voluntarily recognize the minor league players’ union.

A memo which was distributed to teams this week outlined the ways in which WAR would determine which pre-arbitration players receive bonus compensation.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wonders if the new rules that will be introduced next year go far enough.

Wander Franco finally made his return from the injured list in time for a crucial series against the Yankees.

C.J. Cron hit the longest home run of the 2022 season last night, a 504-foot moonshot.

Former number four overall pick Brendan McKay will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the entire 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Miracle Mets swept a doubleheader against the Expos and charged into first place on this date in 1969.