Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/10/22: Vientos makes his case (again)

*All results from games played on September 9, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (55-78)
SYRACUSE 8, ROCHESTER 3 (BOX)
Syracuse got down 2-0 in the first, but immediately rallied back with seven runs over the first third of the game to run away with this one. Mark Vientos had two hits, including his 24th homer of the season, while Travis Jankowski had three steals. Most importantly, Tylor Megill continued his rehab assignment with a perfect inning of work, striking out one.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 1-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB (12)
- 3B Luis Guillorme: 2-3, R, RBI, BB
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-1, K
- DH Mark Vientos: 2-5, R, HR (24), RBI, 2 K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 0-4, 2 R, BB, K
- RF Daniel Palka: 2-4, R, K
- LF Jake Mangum: 1-3, R, BB, SB (6)
- 2B-3B Yolmer Sanchez: 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, K
- SS JT Riddle: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI
- C Michael Perez: 1-4
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Tylor Megill: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (1-2)
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-35/51-77)
PORTLAND 11, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)
Every Rumble Pony that pitched in this one was bad. Garrison Bryant was left in one inning too long and was charged with six runs in the seventh, and both Justin Courtney and Josh Hejka gave up multiple runs in relief. The poor performance on the mound wasted homers from Wyatt Young and Ronny Mauricio, though the rest of the offense didn’t do a whole lot.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, R, HR 6), RBI, K
- RF Zach Ashford: 1-4, R
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, R, HR (25), 2 RBI, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Brandon McIlwain: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 2-4, R, 2B
- C Hayden Senger: 1-4, 2 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 2-4, 2 RBI
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-4, 3 K
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, L (3-3), E (1)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, BS (2)
- RHP Josh Hejka: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (39-24/70-60)
BROOKLYN 3, WINSTON-SALEM 0 (BOX)
Brooklyn managed ten hits but strangely not a whole lot of action. Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra each had two hits and a strikeout while Joe Suozzi went deep with the biggest hit of the day. That was more than enough support for Jeffrey Colon and Daison Acosta, who combined to allow only five baserunners and strike out ten.
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-5, R, K
- RF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 2-4, 2B, RBI
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, K
- C Jose Mena: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, K
- DH Joe Suozzi: 1-4, R, HR (8), RBI, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, R, K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (10)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (31-29/71-55)
FORT MYERS 4, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)
Three hits, a bad performance for one “top” pitching prospect, and a potential injury for another one. This is a game best forgotten.
- CF Tanner Murphy: 1-3
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-2
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-3, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-2, BB, K
- SS Kevin Kendall: 0-3, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, 2 K
- C Oscar Campos: 1-3, K
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 0-3, 3 K
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 0-2, K
- RHP Calvin Ziegler: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, L (0-6)
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joel Diaz: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- LHP Javier Atencio: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Mark Vientos
Goat of the Night
Garrison Bryant
