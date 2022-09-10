Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/10/22: Vientos makes his case (again)

*All results from games played on September 9, 2022

SYRACUSE 8, ROCHESTER 3 (BOX)

Syracuse got down 2-0 in the first, but immediately rallied back with seven runs over the first third of the game to run away with this one. Mark Vientos had two hits, including his 24th homer of the season, while Travis Jankowski had three steals. Most importantly, Tylor Megill continued his rehab assignment with a perfect inning of work, striking out one.

PORTLAND 11, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

Every Rumble Pony that pitched in this one was bad. Garrison Bryant was left in one inning too long and was charged with six runs in the seventh, and both Justin Courtney and Josh Hejka gave up multiple runs in relief. The poor performance on the mound wasted homers from Wyatt Young and Ronny Mauricio, though the rest of the offense didn’t do a whole lot.

BROOKLYN 3, WINSTON-SALEM 0 (BOX)

Brooklyn managed ten hits but strangely not a whole lot of action. Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra each had two hits and a strikeout while Joe Suozzi went deep with the biggest hit of the day. That was more than enough support for Jeffrey Colon and Daison Acosta, who combined to allow only five baserunners and strike out ten.

FORT MYERS 4, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

Three hits, a bad performance for one “top” pitching prospect, and a potential injury for another one. This is a game best forgotten.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Garrison Bryant