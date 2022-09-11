Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/11/22: Bingo Bungles

*All results from games played on September 10, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (56-78)
SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 4 (BOX)
Rochester got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the third, but Syracuse tied things in the fourth and then took the lead in the fifth, plating five runs in total against old friend Logan Verrett. Dom Smith had himself a solid night, going 2-4 with a home run, snapping a three game hitless streak going back to September 6, when, oddly enough, he also went 2-4 with a home run. Rochester made a push at the end of the game, scoring a pair of runs in the ninth, but Trey Cobb was able to hang on to close the door.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 0-3, R, BB
- 1B Dominic Smith: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (6), 2 RBI, K
- LF Daniel Palka: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI
- RF Khalil Lee: 1-3, BB, K
- 3B Yolmer Sanchez: 1-4, 2B
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, RBI, K, SB (6)
- SS JT Riddle: 0-3, K
- C Nick Dini: 1-3, R, HR (10), RBI, E (9), PB (2)
- DH Michael Perez: 0-3
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (4)
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP, H (10)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (2)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-37/51-78)
PORTLAND 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
The Rumble Ponies didn’t waste any time, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first on a Carlos Cortes two-run homer. Portland got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame, and then tied things up in the fourth. After the tying run scored, a Jeremy Vasquez fielding error prolonged the inning and allowed second baseman David Hamilton to take advantage with a two-run homer to put Portland up 4-2. Binghamton loaded the bases up in the eighth and scored a run but weren’t able to get the tying runner home; Cortes tried but was thrown out at the plate. They weren’t able to get anything much going in the ninth, either.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, BB, K, SB (5)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, R, HR (10), 2 RBI, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-3, BB, K
- DH Luke Ritter: 1-3, RBI, K, HBP
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-4
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, K, E (13)
- C Hayden Senger: 1-4
- RF Zach Ashford: 1-4, 2 K, SB (9)
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 1-3, R, BB
- RHP Tony Dibrell: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HBP, L (1-2)
- RHP Michael Krauza: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Drew Smith: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-24/70-60)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-30/73-55)
GAME ONE
ST. LUCIE 5, FORT MYERS 2 / 7 (BOX)
St. Lucie powered through game one of their doubleheader on the strength of a big five run inning. Layonel Ovalles wasn’t great, but he and the defense behind him were able to limit the damage to just two runs, while Paul Gervase and Felipe De La Cruz put up zeroes in relief after him.
- CF Tanner Murphy: 0-4, K
- C Kevin Parada: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 2-4, R, RBI
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-3, BB, K
- DH D’Andre Smith: 1-3, R, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- LF Raul Beracierta: 1-3, 2 RBI
- 1B Brad Malm: 0-3, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, E (1), W (1-1)
- RHP Felipe De La Cruz: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, S (1)
GAME TWO
ST. LUCIE 3, FORT MYERS 1 (BOX)
Raul Beracierta homered in the second, putting St. Lucie ahead 1-0, and for a while it looked like that score might stand, but the Mighty Muscles finally scored a run of their own to tie things in the fifth. In the seventh- technically the last inning of regulation baseball, since this was the second game of a doubleheader- Beracierta struck once again, breaking the tie with a sac fly. D’Andre Smith was able to score on a wild pitch, but the insurance would prove unnecessary as Jawilme Ramirez held the Muscles scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
- CF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-3
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-3, R, 2 K, E (4)
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-3, R, 2B, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-0
- DH Raul Beracierta: 1-2, R, HR (13), 2 RBI
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 0-3, K
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 1-1, 2 BB
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Jordan Geber: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 WP
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Raul Beracierta
Goat of the Night
Jeremy Vasquez
