Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/11/22: Bingo Bungles

*All results from games played on September 10, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 4 (BOX)

Rochester got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the third, but Syracuse tied things in the fourth and then took the lead in the fifth, plating five runs in total against old friend Logan Verrett. Dom Smith had himself a solid night, going 2-4 with a home run, snapping a three game hitless streak going back to September 6, when, oddly enough, he also went 2-4 with a home run. Rochester made a push at the end of the game, scoring a pair of runs in the ninth, but Trey Cobb was able to hang on to close the door.

PORTLAND 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies didn’t waste any time, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first on a Carlos Cortes two-run homer. Portland got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame, and then tied things up in the fourth. After the tying run scored, a Jeremy Vasquez fielding error prolonged the inning and allowed second baseman David Hamilton to take advantage with a two-run homer to put Portland up 4-2. Binghamton loaded the bases up in the eighth and scored a run but weren’t able to get the tying runner home; Cortes tried but was thrown out at the plate. They weren’t able to get anything much going in the ninth, either.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

GAME ONE

ST. LUCIE 5, FORT MYERS 2 / 7 (BOX)

St. Lucie powered through game one of their doubleheader on the strength of a big five run inning. Layonel Ovalles wasn’t great, but he and the defense behind him were able to limit the damage to just two runs, while Paul Gervase and Felipe De La Cruz put up zeroes in relief after him.

GAME TWO

ST. LUCIE 3, FORT MYERS 1 (BOX)

Raul Beracierta homered in the second, putting St. Lucie ahead 1-0, and for a while it looked like that score might stand, but the Mighty Muscles finally scored a run of their own to tie things in the fifth. In the seventh- technically the last inning of regulation baseball, since this was the second game of a doubleheader- Beracierta struck once again, breaking the tie with a sac fly. D’Andre Smith was able to score on a wild pitch, but the insurance would prove unnecessary as Jawilme Ramirez held the Muscles scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Raul Beracierta

Goat of the Night

Jeremy Vasquez