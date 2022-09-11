Mets Morning News: Your (once again) first place New York Mets

Meet the Mets

The Mets routed the Marlins 11-3 in a much-needed breakout game for the offense. The Mets chased Pablo López from the game early and put up an eight-run inning in the fourth inning with a grand slam by Mark Canha being the exclamation mark. The Mets hit three total long balls in the game; Francisco Lindor and the red-hot Eduardo Escobar also went deep. Carlos Carrasco also bounced back from his rough return from the injured list to earn his 14th win of the season thanks to six solid innings of work. With the Braves losing to the Mariners, the Mets enter play today back in sole possession of first place in the NL East.

Starling Marte went on the injured list yesterday with a fractured finger. Mark Vientos was called up to take Marte’s spot on the roster.

Vientos’ flight did not land in time for him to make it to the ballpark for yesterday’s game, but he will be in the lineup today, Buck Showalter said.

Drew Smith began his rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton yesterday and tossed a scoreless inning.

Luis Guillorme will play for Syracuse today and then be reevaluated for a potential return to the Mets.

YouTuber Jolly Olive made a video about David Wright’s rollercoaster career.

Around the National League East

The Braves (finally) lost, falling to the Mariners 3-1 despite a solid performance from Max Fried.

The Phillies beat the Nationals 8-5, as Bryce Harper homered for the first time since June 9.

According to reports, the Phillies will be targeting Xander Bogaerts in the offseason, as he is expected to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox.

Avisaíl García was a last-minute scratch for the Marlins in last night’s game due to left hamstring discomfort.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and MLBPA finalized a card-check agreement for minor leaguers to join the MLBPA. The next step is that minor leaguers will be formally recognized as part of the MLBPA and collective bargaining will begin.

Albert Pujols hit home run number 696 last night, which ties Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list.

Meanwhile, Mike Trout homered in his sixth-straight game last night—the first Angels player ever to do so. His streak is now two games shy of the major league record.

Edwin Jackson announced his retirement on Instagram yesterday.

Will Leitch of MLB.com wrote about one thing each fanbase can get excited about in September.

This Date in Mets History

John Olerud hit for the cycle on September 11, 1997.