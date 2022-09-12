From Complex To Queens, Episode 187: Unionization

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Tampa native Doc Gooden set the Major League Baseball record for most strikeouts by a rookie on this date in 1984, ending the season with 276, demolishing the prior record set by Herb Score in 1954. The guys discuss other players from the baseball hot spot of Tampa in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they review how the Mets’ minor league affiliates did this past week.

Following that, they discuss the recent victory for minor league baseball players regarding unionization. What might we expect from a unionized minor league baseball system?

