Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/12/22: Playoff time

*All results from games played on September 11, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (56-79)
ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)
Not too many positives to take away here, but Jake Mangum hit a home run and made a Willie Mays-esque play. I recommend you watch the catch on loop a few times like I did. I assume Jake will get a Mets call-up next season, and I for one am excited.
- 3B Luis Guillorme: 1-2
- 3B Branden Fryman: 0-2
- CF Jake Mangum: 2-4, R, 2B, HR (1), 2 RBI
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 0-4, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 0-4, K
- LF Daniel Palka: 0-3, BB, K
- SS Yolmer Sanchez: 3-4, 2B, K, E (9)
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4
- C Nick Meyer: 1-3, R, K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-4)
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, E (1)
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP
- LHP Phillip Diehl: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-38/51-79)
PORTLAND 8, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)
Binghamton and Portland scored early and often, with both teams scoring two in the first and second innings. Portland took a 5-4 lead in the third, but the Rumble Ponies tied things up at 5-5 in the fourth. The Binghamton bullpen blinked first, giving up a pair of runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, and this time, the Ponies had no answer.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, R, RBI
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 CS (10, 11)
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, RBI, K
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 1-4, R, K
- RF Matt Winaker: 1-3, 2 R, BB, K, SB (2)
- C Gregory Leal: 0-3, 2 K, E (1)
- PH Zach Ashford: 0-1
- RHP Jose Chacin: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, WP
- REHAB ALERT LHP Joey Lucchesi: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Cam Opp: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, E (1), L (0-2)
- RHP Manuel Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
ROSTER ALERT: SS Jefrey De Los Santos assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from FCL Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
GAME ONE
WINSTON-SALEM 5, BROOKLYN 4 / 7 (BOX)
The Cyclone beat up on the Dash pitchers, logging 11 hits and knocking in 4, but Winston-Salem did the same to Brooklyn, except better. Junior Santos didn’t pitch poorly necessarily, but the Cyclones defense didn’t do them any favors. Errors by Justin Guerrera and Juan Loyo in the first resulted in two runs scoring, and those unearned runs did the Cyclones in.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-4, K, CS (5)
- RF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, R, RBI, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 3-4, R, RBI, E (7)
- DH Carlos Rincon: 0-2, 2 BB
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2 K
- SS William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-2, R, RBI, BB
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, 2 K, E (4)
- C Juan Loyo: 2-3, R, RBI, K, E (3)
- RHP Junior Santos: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
GAME TWO
WINSTON-SALEM 4, BROOKLYN 3 / 7 (BOX)
Lather, rinse, repeat, once again, the Cyclones weren’t bad but they weren’t good enough. Whatever. Bring on the Aberdeen IronBirds in the playoffs!
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, R, K, CS (7)
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-0
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, R, RBI, BB
- DH Jose Peroza: 2-3, RBI, BB
- 3B William Lugo: 2-4, RBI
- LF-RF Joe Suozzi: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, K
- C Jose Colina: 0-2, R, BB, K, PB (1)
- 2B-LF Gregory Guerrero: 0-2, BB, K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, WP
- RHP Christian Scott: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Franklin Sanchez: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, WP, L (1-1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
FORT MYERS 9, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)
Joander Suarez didn’t even record an out before getting yanked. Not a recipe for success. The offense didn’t show up, so even if he had thrown a masterful game, odds are it wouldn’t have really mattered. The one run that St. Lucie did score came off the bat of top 2022 draftee Kevin Parada, who launched his first home run. Whatever. Bring on the Palm Beach Cardinals in the playoffs!
- LF Tanner Murphy: 0-4, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 2-3, R, 2B, HR (1), RBI, BB, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-3, BB, E (14)
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 0-4, K
- C Oscar Campos: 2-3
- CF Kevin Kendall: 1-3, 2 K, E (1)
- 2B Brad Malm: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, BLK, L (0-2)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 2.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Carlos Ocampo: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Jose Peroza
Goat of the Night
Joander Suarez
