Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/12/22: Playoff time

*All results from games played on September 11, 2022

ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Not too many positives to take away here, but Jake Mangum hit a home run and made a Willie Mays-esque play. I recommend you watch the catch on loop a few times like I did. I assume Jake will get a Mets call-up next season, and I for one am excited.

PORTLAND 8, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

Binghamton and Portland scored early and often, with both teams scoring two in the first and second innings. Portland took a 5-4 lead in the third, but the Rumble Ponies tied things up at 5-5 in the fourth. The Binghamton bullpen blinked first, giving up a pair of runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, and this time, the Ponies had no answer.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Jefrey De Los Santos assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from FCL Mets.

GAME ONE

WINSTON-SALEM 5, BROOKLYN 4 / 7 (BOX)

The Cyclone beat up on the Dash pitchers, logging 11 hits and knocking in 4, but Winston-Salem did the same to Brooklyn, except better. Junior Santos didn’t pitch poorly necessarily, but the Cyclones defense didn’t do them any favors. Errors by Justin Guerrera and Juan Loyo in the first resulted in two runs scoring, and those unearned runs did the Cyclones in.

GAME TWO

WINSTON-SALEM 4, BROOKLYN 3 / 7 (BOX)

Lather, rinse, repeat, once again, the Cyclones weren’t bad but they weren’t good enough. Whatever. Bring on the Aberdeen IronBirds in the playoffs!

FORT MYERS 9, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

Joander Suarez didn’t even record an out before getting yanked. Not a recipe for success. The offense didn’t show up, so even if he had thrown a masterful game, odds are it wouldn’t have really mattered. The one run that St. Lucie did score came off the bat of top 2022 draftee Kevin Parada, who launched his first home run. Whatever. Bring on the Palm Beach Cardinals in the playoffs!

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jose Peroza

Goat of the Night

Joander Suarez